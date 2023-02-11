https://sputniknews.com/20230211/rihanna-bashed-online-over-trump-attacks-ahead-of-super-bowl--1107346301.html

Rihanna Bashed Online Over Trump Attacks Ahead of Super Bowl

Rihanna Bashed Online Over Trump Attacks Ahead of Super Bowl

Rihanna spray-painted a derogatory remark about the 45th US President Donald Trump at an art installation in Texas in 2020.

2023-02-11T18:33+0000

2023-02-11T18:33+0000

2023-02-11T18:33+0000

viral

super bowl

rihanna

social media

criticism

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092649259_0:186:3148:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0eb84cec5559785309fa53dbf70807.jpg

Barbadian singer Rihanna has found herself under fire online mere days before her performance at the Super Bowl.The opening shots of the attacks were fired by Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson from Texas who berated Rihanna over her spraying “F*** Donald Trump” on a car a of couple years before.The incident Jackson was referring to took place in 2020 when Rihanna traveled to the Cadillac Ranch, a public art installation in Amarillo, Texas, that features several Cadillacs partially buried in the ground. There, she spray-painted “F*ck Donald Trump” on one of the cars, later sharing a picture online.Many social media users did not seem impressed with the congressman’s comments, citing freedom of speech and expression. Some even wondered aloud why people watch the half time show in the first place.Donald Trump himself, however, did not seem impressed by Rihanna either, writing on his Truth Social platform that the singer would be “nothing” without her “stylist.”“Bad everything, and no talent!” he added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/rihanna-will-headline-super-bowl-lvii-halftime-show-1101217257.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

super bowl half time show