Russia and Chad Discussing Creation of Economic Cooperation Commission, Ambassador Says
News
russia, chad, russia-chad relations, cooperation with russia, economic cooperation, russian companies in chad, intergovernmental commission
06:58 GMT 12.02.2023 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 12.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and N'Djamena are discussing the possible creation of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to stimulate business and investment, Russian Ambassador to Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik.
"Currently, joint work is underway to identify priority areas for cooperation and increase the level of mutual awareness of the opportunities for participation in specific business projects and investment programs. The idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is being discussed to dynamize bilateral interaction, and stimulate business and investors," Sokolenko said.
Russian companies have opportunities to participate in the development of deposits and mining in Chad, which is rich in gold, diamonds, uranium, rare metals, oil, and natural gas, the ambassador added.
"Russian specialists are required in the field of geological exploration, the drilling of wells, the creation of irrigation systems, and energy facilities. Russian pharmaceutical products, antiviral vaccines, and medical equipment are also in demand," Sokolenko said.
Moscow and N'Djamena declared their mutual interest
in further promoting bilateral ties, increasing the volume of trade and economic cooperation, and improving the efficiency of investment partnership, the Russian diplomat told Sputnik.
Development of Oil Production in Chad
According to Sokolenko, the projected oil reserves in Chad are estimated at 1 billion metric tons, which makes the development of oil production in the country a promising investment area for Russian companies.
"The development of oil production in Chad is a promising area of investment for Russian companies. The proven oil reserves in Chad amount to 274 million tons, while the projected ones are estimated at 1 billion tons. The country's government is continuing its policy of open doors for specialized foreign economic operators, including from Russia," he said.
Oil production brings in 70% of the funds available to Chad's budget, the ambassador added. Oil is also the main item of Chadian exports, as it accounts for 90% of the country's total exports, according to Sokolenko.
The diplomat told Sputnik that representatives of the oil industry of Chad were planning to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July this year.