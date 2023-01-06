https://sputniknews.com/20230106/chad-says-it-prevented-a-military-destabilization-attempt--media-1106077547.html
Chad Says It Prevented a Military Destabilization Attempt – Media
Chadian security services prevented an anti-constitutional attempt to destabilize the country, planned by the military, the country’s government declared, as cited by the media.
Chadian security services prevented an anti-constitutional attempt to destabilize the country, planned by the military, the country’s government announced, as cited by the media.According to the government, arrests connected to the plot began on December 8, 2022; military equipment was discovered and seized from the conspirators.In April 2021, longtime Chadian leader Idriss Deby died in battle against Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels in the north of the country. The same day, Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, came to power as head of the Transitional Military Council, which initially announced an 18-month transition period.In October 2022, around 50 people died in what the government described as "armed insurrection," as activists engaged in protests against a two-year postponement of elections.The decision to delay the elections was adopted by National Reconciliation Dialogue Forum, boycotted by most opposition members and NGOs, as well as two of the country's three main armed rebel groups. Besides extending Mahamat Deby's powers as the transitional head of state, the body also allowed him to run for the presidency once the elections take place.
The landlocked country, characterized by vast ethnic diversity and a high level of political instability, is considered to be among the world's poorest states.
Chadian security services prevented an anti-constitutional attempt to destabilize the country, planned by the military, the country’s government announced, as cited by the media.
"This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers," the official statement says, noting that the plotters’ leader was Baradine Berdei Targuio, a Chadian human rights activist who is currently in prison.
According to the government, arrests connected to the plot began on December 8, 2022; military equipment was discovered and seized from the conspirators.
In April 2021, longtime Chadian leader Idriss Deby died in battle against Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) rebels in the north of the country. The same day, Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, came to power as head of the Transitional Military Council, which initially announced an 18-month transition period.
In October 2022, around 50 people died
in what the government described as "armed insurrection," as activists engaged in protests against a two-year postponement
of elections.
The decision to delay the elections was adopted by National Reconciliation Dialogue Forum, boycotted by most opposition members and NGOs, as well as two of the country's three main armed rebel groups. Besides extending Mahamat Deby's powers as the transitional head of state, the body also allowed him to run for the presidency once the elections take place.