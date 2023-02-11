International
Chadian President Accepts Putin's Invitation to Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Envoy Says
Chadian President Accepts Putin's Invitation to Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Envoy Says
This article is about Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno accepting the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit set to be held in St. Petersburg in July this year.
"The head of the Chadian state, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, accepted with gratitude the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July this year," Sokolenko said in an interview on Saturday. Chadians expect that the summit will serve as an important incentive to further intensify cooperation with Russia and fill it with specific content, and there is no doubt that these expectations will be implemented, the diplomat added.Speaking of the cooperation between the two nations, the diplomat pointed out that the share of Soviet and Russian military equipment in Chad's National Army is about 80%, stressing that the contractual and legal basis of bilateral military-technical cooperation is being strengthened.He added that, in order to reach new agreements on military-technical cooperation, "partners are regularly invited to participate in presentations of military equipment organized by [Russian state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport, various forums and exhibitions, including the Army-2021 and Army-2022 forums at Kubinka [air base in the Moscow Region]."Sokolenko noted that Chad and Russia are discussing the idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, as N'Djamena needs Russian specialists in the field of geological exploration, well drilling and other areas.The ambassador added that at this point, there are opportunities for Russian companies to participate in mining and the development of deposits in Chad.The growth in trade between Moscow and N'Djamena in recent years has been restrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, internal political upheavals in Chad and the parties' lack of awareness of the existing potential, according to the ambassador.
Chadian President Accepts Putin's Invitation to Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Envoy Says

07:15 GMT 11.02.2023
Mahamat Idriss Deby raises his hand as he is sworn in as Chad's transitional president, in N'Djamena on October 10, 2022.
Mahamat Idriss Deby raises his hand as he is sworn in as Chad's transitional president, in N’Djamena on October 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / DENIS SASSOU GUEIPEUR
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chadian President Mahamat Deby accepted the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, with N'Djamena expecting the event to serve as an important incentive to intensify cooperation with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik.
"The head of the Chadian state, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, accepted with gratitude the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July this year," Sokolenko said in an interview on Saturday.
Chadians expect that the summit will serve as an important incentive to further intensify cooperation with Russia and fill it with specific content, and there is no doubt that these expectations will be implemented, the diplomat added.
Speaking of the cooperation between the two nations, the diplomat pointed out that the share of Soviet and Russian military equipment in Chad’s National Army is about 80%, stressing that the contractual and legal basis of bilateral military-technical cooperation is being strengthened.
The share of Soviet and Russian military equipment in the Chadian army is about 80%. There is a demand for its repair and modernization. The legal framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation, which is also oriented toward these goals, is being strengthened
Vladimir Sokolenko
Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad
He added that, in order to reach new agreements on military-technical cooperation, "partners are regularly invited to participate in presentations of military equipment organized by [Russian state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport, various forums and exhibitions, including the Army-2021 and Army-2022 forums at Kubinka [air base in the Moscow Region]."
Sokolenko noted that Chad and Russia are discussing the idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, as N'Djamena needs Russian specialists in the field of geological exploration, well drilling and other areas.

"Currently, joint work is underway to identify priority areas of cooperation, to increase the level of mutual awareness of opportunities for participation in specific business projects and investment programs. In order to dynamize bilateral interaction, stimulate business and investors, the idea of ​creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is being discussed," he said.

The ambassador added that at this point, there are opportunities for Russian companies to participate in mining and the development of deposits in Chad.

"We need Russian specialists in the field of geological exploration, well drilling, creation of irrigation systems and energy facilities. Russian pharmaceutical products, antiviral vaccines and medical equipment are in demand," Sokolenko said.

The growth in trade between Moscow and N'Djamena in recent years has been restrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, internal political upheavals in Chad and the parties' lack of awareness of the existing potential, according to the ambassador.
