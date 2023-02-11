https://sputniknews.com/20230211/chadian-president-accepts-putins-invitation-to-russia-africa-summit-russian-envoy-says-1107335751.html

Chadian President Accepts Putin's Invitation to Russia-Africa Summit, Russian Envoy Says

"The head of the Chadian state, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, accepted with gratitude the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the second Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg in July this year," Sokolenko said in an interview on Saturday. Chadians expect that the summit will serve as an important incentive to further intensify cooperation with Russia and fill it with specific content, and there is no doubt that these expectations will be implemented, the diplomat added.Speaking of the cooperation between the two nations, the diplomat pointed out that the share of Soviet and Russian military equipment in Chad’s National Army is about 80%, stressing that the contractual and legal basis of bilateral military-technical cooperation is being strengthened.He added that, in order to reach new agreements on military-technical cooperation, "partners are regularly invited to participate in presentations of military equipment organized by [Russian state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport, various forums and exhibitions, including the Army-2021 and Army-2022 forums at Kubinka [air base in the Moscow Region]."Sokolenko noted that Chad and Russia are discussing the idea of creating a bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, as N'Djamena needs Russian specialists in the field of geological exploration, well drilling and other areas.The ambassador added that at this point, there are opportunities for Russian companies to participate in mining and the development of deposits in Chad.The growth in trade between Moscow and N'Djamena in recent years has been restrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, internal political upheavals in Chad and the parties' lack of awareness of the existing potential, according to the ambassador.

