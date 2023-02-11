https://sputniknews.com/20230211/us-v-ufos-whats-known-so-far-about-the-car-sized-object-downed-over-frozen-alaska-waters-1107334176.html

US v. UFOs: What's Known So Far About the Car-Sized Object Downed Over Frozen Alaska Waters?

The US Defense Department on Friday confirmed that a "high-altitude object" had been shot down over the frozen territorial waters of Alaska after military officials determined the device posed a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight."

The US Defense Department on Friday confirmed that a "high-altitude object" had been shot down over the frozen territorial waters of Alaska after military officials determined the device posed a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight."News of the downing was first confirmed by White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, with Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder later providing a follow-up briefing on the latest known details.The 'Not a Balloon' High-Altitude ObjectOfficial remarks by the Biden administration revealed the unidentified object was first detected Thursday night, and that the official shoot down order was issued by US President Joe Biden early Friday. It was not until roughly 1:45 p.m. ET that the object was officially taken out.Unlike the earlier downed Chinese balloon, officials underscored the high-altitude object was "much smaller" and appeared to be the size of a small car.At present, US authorities have no idea what entity owns the device, or what its nature entailed.Kirby underscored the US is "calling this an object because that's the best description we have right now."Elmendorf AFB to the RescueThe US military tapped on Alaska's Elmendorf Air Force base to assist in the takedown operation, which first saw fighter pilots fly alongside the object and conclude the device was unmanned. Officials have said there is no indication the device was maneuverable.In the end, a single F-22 fighter jet from Elmendorf base was used in the operation, marking the second such occasion in which the aircraft model was involved in an air-to-air combat mission. An AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, which first entered service in 1956, was used in the downing.An hour before the the object was officially taken down, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction within the airspace around Deadhorse, Alaska. The agency effectively warned that any aircraft that did not adhere to the order could be "intercepted, detained and interviewed" by officials.A recovery operation is in the works; however, officials have not given a timeline on when the object may be retrieved from the frozen Alaskan waters.Biden: It Was a SuccessAsked whether he had any comment on the Friday downing, the US president told reporters the incident "was a success."It should be noted Biden's quick response to the high-altitude object paled in comparison to that given for the Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend. Biden had been widely criticized for his delayed response.The commander-in-chief briefly spoke to reporters on the White House South Lawn as he awaited the arrival of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Unlike past meetings with foreign dignitaries, Biden did not host a joint address with the newly-elected Brazilian president.Briefing With Officials in Alaska, CanadaAhead of the eventual downing, the Biden White House looped in a multitude of officials, as is protocol for such an operation. Among the trove of figures briefed on the matter were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, and staffers with the Senate Intelligence Committee.Similarly, Anand reiterated that both the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defense would coordinate with US officials to "ensure the protection of North American airspace."

