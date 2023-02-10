https://sputniknews.com/20230210/white-house-us-shot-down-unidentified-high-altitude-object-over-alaska-1107328961.html

White House: US Shot Down Unidentified 'High Altitude Object' Over Alaska

White House: US Shot Down Unidentified 'High Altitude Object' Over Alaska

The US has allegedly shot down a second high-altitude balloon over northern Alaska, the White House said on Friday. A balloon downed last weekend after... 10.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-10T19:39+0000

2023-02-10T19:39+0000

2023-02-10T20:27+0000

americas

us

alaska

white house

john kirby

chinese balloon over us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/82/1079318201_0:125:2000:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_71d355a28d37bb4d9b3fd224693c1719.jpg

US President Joe Biden ordered the Air Force to shoot down a high-altitude object over Alaska on Friday, saying it was a danger to other aircraft. The object was reportedly a balloon like that downed off the South Carolina coast last weekend."We were able to get some fighter aircraft up and around it before the order to shoot it down and the pilot assessment was that it was not manned," Kirby added.He noted that the balloon has passed over what remain US territorial waters, even though those waters are currently frozen. The alleged balloon was spotted near Prudhoe Bay, a small town on Alaska's north coast facing the North Pole that is also home to a large oil field. Kirby did not state any theories about the national ownership or origins of the balloon downed on Friday.Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder detailed in a follow-up briefing that the unmanned object was shot down with an AIM-9X missile fired by an F-22 fighter from Alaska's Elmendorf Air Force Base. An F-22 was also used to intercept the balloon last weekend.Washington has signaled it is considering retaliation for the balloon overflight, including sanctioning the balloon's Chinese manufacturer. However, several major Chinese balloon makers have issued statements explaining how the balloon could not have been made by them.

americas

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, alaska, white house, john kirby, chinese balloon over us