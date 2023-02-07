https://sputniknews.com/20230207/price-of-shooting-down-chinese-balloon-what-is-the-us-f-22-raptor-jet-1107040441.html

Price of Shooting Down Chinese Balloon: What is the US F-22 Raptor Jet?

The F-22, which was designed as an air superiority fighter, made its maiden flight in 1997 and eight years later, one of the world’s most expensive warplanes entered service at the US Air Force (USAF).

Last week’s shoot-down of a Chinese balloon by a US F-22 Raptor fighter jet marked the first time the fifth-generation aircraft had downed an airborne target since it made its combat debut in Syria and Iraq in 2015, where the plane carried out strikes on ground targets, Washington-based national security analyst Rebecca Grant told a US media outlet.Grant pointed out that downing the balloon “was indeed the F-22’s first air-to-air kill.” This was echoed by another news outlet, which reported that the Chinese balloon incident “may be the highest altitude air-to-air kill ever” to have been conducted by a Raptor. So what is this beast all about and why is it considered the most powerful fighter jet in the world? Is it accurate to refer to the F-22 as the best fighter jet in the world? Sputnik has the answers to these and other questions.What is the F-22?A critical component of the USAF’s Global Strike Task Force, the fifth-generation F-22 was made by Lockheed Martin and designed as an air superiority fighter jet to destroy threats to the US Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.This stealth and all-weather, two-engine warplane featuring integrated avionics and maneuverability first flew in 1997 and entered service with the USAF in December 2005.How Fast is the Raptor?The F-22 is capable of making a so-called “supercruise,” something that helps the jet reach supersonic speeds without afterburning.The aircraft’s maximum speed stands at about 2,414 km/h (1,499 miles/h).Which Countries Use the F-22?There is only one country that operates the Raptor - the US.The F-22 cannot be exported under a US federal law to secure and protect the warplane’s stealth technology and classified features.How Many F-22s Does the US Have?Since entering service in 2005, 195 Raptors have been built and currently, eight of them are in testing while the other 187 are fully operational with the USAF.How Expensive is the Raptor?The F-22's price tag ranges between $206 million and $216 million for just one jet.Is the F-22 Most Powerful Fighter in the World?Even though the Raptor is touted as the world’s most powerful fighter, the Russian-made Su-35 multirole warplane apparently prevails over the F­-22 in terms of maximum speed and range. Unlike the US aircraft's 2,414 km/h, the Su-35’s maximum speed is 2,778 km/h (1,726 miles/h) and its range stands at 3,100 km (1,940 miles). The F-22's range is 2,960 km (1,840 miles).Last year, a US media outlet gave kudos to the Russian warplane, stressing that “although developed primarily as an air superiority fighter, the Su-35 remains a truly multirole aircraft and, unlike its American rival the F-22 Raptor or its Soviet predecessor the Su-27, is capable of deploying a wide range of standoff precision guided weapons for air to ground and anti-hipping roles.”What Was the Raptor's Combat Debut?The F-22 made its combat debut in 2015, nine years after it was deemed warfare-ready. At the time, the stealth fighter was used primarily to carry out guided airstrikes against Daesh* positions in Syria and Iraq.The USAF touted the Raptor’s “success” in those missions as vindication of the warplane that had repeatedly been slammed for being too expensive to operate and an array of F-22-related technical troubles in the mid-2000s, which even led to the grounding of the warplane’s fleet in 2011.Why Did the USAF Scrap the F-22 Procurement Program?In the 2000s, the USAF's procurement goal of buying more F-22s was questioned over rising costs, initial reliability and availability problems, as well as a lack of relevant adversaries for air combat missions. In 2006, then-US Comptroller General David Walker found that "the DoD has not demonstrated the need" for more investment in the F-22, with further opposition expressed by the Bush administration. Two years later, then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates stated that the F-22 lacked relevance in asymmetric post-Cold War conflicts, and in 2009, he called for production to end in FY 2011 after completing 187 F-22s.In 2016, the House Armed Services Committee cited advances in the air warfare systems of Russia and China and directed the USAF to conduct a cost study and assessment so as to resume production of the F-22s. A year later, the USAF, however, submitted their report to Congress stating they had no plans to restart the F-22 production line due to economic and logistical challenges. The USAF estimated that it would cost approximately $50 billion to procure 194 additional F-22s at a cost of about $216 million per a jet.Why Was the F-22 Used to Down the Chinese Balloon?After an F-22 fired its $400,000 AIM 9X Sidewinder missile to destroy a Chinese balloon over Montana last Saturday, some questioned the need for using such an expensive jet to bring down a “harmless” high-altitude floating object.Supporters of the mission argued that among the fighters the US possesses, the F-22 has the highest service ceiling (about 19 km) and is the most capable of conducting a precision strike at such heights. According to the US Department of Defense, the F-22 launched the missile at the balloon from an altitude of 58,000 feet (around 17km), while the balloon at the time was between 60,000 feet (approximately 18 km) and 65,000 feet (roughly 19 km).Former Department of Defense analyst-turned anti-war whistleblower and activist Karen Kwiatkowski, for her part, told Sputnik that in any case, the shoot-down of the balloon with the help of a fifth-generation jet looks “silly.”Although the US claims that the unmanned balloon was being used for espionage purposes, China insists the airship was a civilian craft engaged in scientific research that was blown off course by high winds.

