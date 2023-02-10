https://sputniknews.com/20230210/as-us-looks-for-firm-to-sanction-balloon-overflight-major-chinese-makers-say-it-wasnt-theirs-1107327685.html

As US Looks for Firm to Sanction Balloon Overflight, Major Chinese Makers Say It Wasn’t Theirs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to China last week after a Chinese high-altitude balloon was detected over Montana.

The Biden administration has signaled it is considering retaliating for the balloon overflight, including by sanctioning the manufacturer. A senior US State Department official told US media on Thursday that the US government is sure the balloon's maker “has a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the PLA [People’s Liberation Army], according to information published in an official procurement portal for the PLA.”Washington has also sanctioned numerous other Chinese firms with purported connections to the PLA or the Communist Party of China, sometimes with devastating effect. As a result, Chinese manufacturers of high-altitude balloons have begun issuing statements denying the balloon was theirs.Zhuzhou Rubber is well-known for making high-performance, high-flying weather balloons, and correspondingly dominates China’s market share, exporting to more than 40 countries. Zhuzhou also supplies the China Meteorological Administration, which is a department of the PLA, with its sounding balloons used to accurately measure weather patterns at different heights.However, the balloon that drifted over Canada and the United States recently was aloft for more than a week. Indeed, according to US media reports, the balloon exceeded all capabilities of latex balloons. Although that doesn’t mean it couldn’t have been a weather balloon, as Beijing has claimed.Raven Aerostar’s balloons are used by NASA as well as space-related firms for stratospheric research, but also by Google to provide internet access to rural areas.China’s other balloon makers have not yet issued statements or responded to media requests about their products.

