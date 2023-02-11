https://sputniknews.com/20230211/kenya-us-and-uk-terror-alerts-are-completely-unfortunate-1107340063.html

Kenya: US and UK Terror Alerts are 'Completely Unfortunate'

Kenya: US and UK Terror Alerts are 'Completely Unfortunate'

This article is about Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing the terror alerts issued by the embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom in Nairobi as "completely unfortunate".

Kenya has described the terror alerts issued by the US and UK embassies in Nairobi as "completely unfortunate". Nonetheless, the government urged Kenyans to remain vigilant despite recent success in battling Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated* militant group mainly active in neighboring Somalia.The diplomat noted that he believes the two embassies issued pre-cautionary terror alerts in order "to make people aware of their environment, like over-crowded places."On February 9, the US Embassy in the Kenyan capital indicated that locations frequented by US nationals, alongside other foreigners and tourists, in Nairobi and elsewhere in the East African country "continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks."Later, the UK Embassy in Nairobi followed suit, saying: "There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya."However, both embassies emphasized that the Kenyan government has "increased counterterrorism patrols" of late.*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.

