Kenya: US and UK Terror Alerts are 'Completely Unfortunate'
Kenya has described the terror alerts issued by the US and UK embassies in Nairobi as "completely unfortunate".
Nonetheless, the government urged Kenyans to remain vigilant despite recent success in battling Al-Shabaab
, an al-Qaeda-affiliated* militant group mainly active in neighboring Somalia.
"Unilateral terror alerts are completely unfortunate but the circumstances under which they have been issued is due to pressure Al-Shabaab is feeling in Somalia from the combined efforts of [the] Somali administration, community and our troops. They are actually on the run and it is believed that some may have crossed into our borders," said Kenyan Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei.
The diplomat noted that he believes the two embassies issued pre-cautionary terror alerts in order "to make people aware of their environment, like over-crowded places."
"It is not a red alert on an impeding thing," Sing'oei said, adding, "The effect of this alert is that this administration has beefed up security levels in critical installations like public places."
On February 9, the US Embassy in the Kenyan capital indicated that locations frequented by US nationals, alongside other foreigners and tourists, in Nairobi and elsewhere in the East African country "continue to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct potentially imminent attacks."
“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” the US Embassy said in a statement.
Later, the UK Embassy in Nairobi followed suit, saying: "There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya."
However, both embassies emphasized that the Kenyan government has "increased counterterrorism patrols" of late.
*Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and other countries.