Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti Discuss Common Anti-Terror Efforts

Defense ministers and military commanders of Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti have met in Mogadishu to hold talks on joint anti-terrorism efforts, media report.

2023-02-01T09:00+0000

2023-02-01T09:00+0000

2023-02-01T09:55+0000

The defense ministers and military commanders of Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Djibouti have met in Mogadishu to hold talks on joint anti-terrorism efforts, according to local media.The meeting took place as part of preparation for the summit of the heads of the four states, which started on Wednesday.The delegations have discussed measures to counter threats to regional security, mainly the radical Islamist group al-Shabaab, in the first meeting of its kind in Somalia since 2007, when the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was launched.AMISOM was succeeded by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in 2022. It is planned that in 2024, security operations in Somalia will be fully transitioned to the Somali National Armed Forces and the mandate of ATMIS will end.The heads' of state summit itself is also dedicated to "ways to jointly confront the dangers" of terrorism. Al-Qaeda*-affiliated al-Shabaab has been active is Somalia since the mid-2000s, when it formed in response to Ethiopia's operation in the war-torn country. In the following years, the Islamists seized large territories, including Mogadishu. The capital was recaptured by government and AMISOM forces in 2011, with the militants suffering heavy losses.After the defeat, al-Shabaab largely embraced terror tactics, committing some of the bloodiest terror attacks in Africa's history.Currently, the group is in control of significant area of Somali countryside. Last year, the current Mogadishu government declared an "all-out war" on the movement, intensifying military efforts against the terrorists with the support of ATMIS, regional partners as well as the US.In response, al-Shabaab organized more terror attacks, including the deadliest one in five years, when at least 121 people were killed and 333 others injured in Mogadishu in October 2022.*terrorist groups banned in Russia and other countries

2023

