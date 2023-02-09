International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/n-korea-reportedly-displays-more-advanced-icbms-than-before-during-parade--1107102295.html
N Korea Reportedly Displays More Advanced ICBMs Than Before During Parade
N Korea Reportedly Displays More Advanced ICBMs Than Before During Parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter, presided over the nighttime military parade
2023-02-09T06:34+0000
2023-02-09T06:34+0000
asia
north korea
kim jong-un
military parade
icbms
military exercises
history
threats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107101801_0:147:3121:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_734d125f01b7cdff5fb7b8b1a3a760c4.jpg
A military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army took place in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, where more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before were reportedly on display.The ICBMs were paraded through the square as North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un presided over the nighttime event. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter.North Korea’s state-run media outlet reported that apart from the ICBMs, the parade featured a variety of tactical and long-range missiles, which the outlet described as crucial weapons supporting the North’s “power-to-power, all-out confrontation” against enemies.London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies defense expert Joseph Dempsey, for his part, tweeted that North Korea’s largest-yet Hwasong-17 ICBMs were on display during the parade.“Following the apparent Hwasong-17 ICBM pairs are four unidentified but apparently similarly sized canisterized systems," he tweeted.The parade came less than two months after the North Korean leader called for an “exponential increase” in his country’s nuclear arsenal in response to what Kim claims are threats from South Korea, which conducted a spate of regional military exercises both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan last year. 2022 saw Pyongyang test more missiles than at any time in North Korea’s history, including the Hwasong-17 ICBM, which is in theory capable of striking the US mainland.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107101801_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f04db92bc25e4dbfe8cb3ddbc68793e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the 75th founding anniversary of north korea's army, a milirary parade in pyongyang, hwasong-17 icbm on display at the pyongyang military parade
the 75th founding anniversary of north korea's army, a milirary parade in pyongyang, hwasong-17 icbm on display at the pyongyang military parade

N Korea Reportedly Displays More Advanced ICBMs Than Before During Parade

06:34 GMT 09.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JEA woman watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with a satellite image of a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, at a railway station in Seoul on February 9, 2023
A woman watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with a satellite image of a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, at a railway station in Seoul on February 9, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JE
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who was accompanied by his wife and daughter, presided over the nighttime military parade.
A military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army took place in Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square, where more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before were reportedly on display.
The ICBMs were paraded through the square as North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un presided over the nighttime event. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter.
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JEPeople watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, at a railway station in Seoul on February 9, 2023
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, at a railway station in Seoul on February 9, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, at a railway station in Seoul on February 9, 2023
© AFP 2023 / JUNG YEON-JE
North Korea’s state-run media outlet reported that apart from the ICBMs, the parade featured a variety of tactical and long-range missiles, which the outlet described as crucial weapons supporting the North’s “power-to-power, all-out confrontation” against enemies.
London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies defense expert Joseph Dempsey, for his part, tweeted that North Korea’s largest-yet Hwasong-17 ICBMs were on display during the parade.
“Following the apparent Hwasong-17 ICBM pairs are four unidentified but apparently similarly sized canisterized systems," he tweeted.
Dempsey was partly echoed by Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who tweeted, “It looks like 10-12 Hwasong-17 ICBMs made an appearance. This is cumulatively more ICBM launchers than we’ve ever seen before at a North Korean parade.”
© AFP 2023 / KIM WON JINIn this photo taken in Pyongyang on March 25, 2022, students of the Pyongyang Jang Chol Gu University of Commerce watch footage of the previous day's launch of the Hwasong-17 missile - Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017
In this photo taken in Pyongyang on March 25, 2022, students of the Pyongyang Jang Chol Gu University of Commerce watch footage of the previous day's launch of the Hwasong-17 missile - Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
In this photo taken in Pyongyang on March 25, 2022, students of the Pyongyang Jang Chol Gu University of Commerce watch footage of the previous day's launch of the Hwasong-17 missile - Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017
© AFP 2023 / KIM WON JIN
The parade came less than two months after the North Korean leader called for an “exponential increase” in his country’s nuclear arsenal in response to what Kim claims are threats from South Korea, which conducted a spate of regional military exercises both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan last year.
2022 saw Pyongyang test more missiles than at any time in North Korea’s history, including the Hwasong-17 ICBM, which is in theory capable of striking the US mainland.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала