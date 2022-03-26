https://sputniknews.com/20220326/video-north-korea-releases-recording-of-latest-icbm-launch-1094206957.html

Video: North Korea Releases Recording of Latest ICBM Launch

Video: North Korea Releases Recording of Latest ICBM Launch

North Korea has been launching rockets without payloads over the past few weeks, in what it said were satellite tests. The United States and South Korea now...

North Korea has released a video of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.The highly-edited and Hollywood-style video aired on state-run North Korean television and shows the Hwasong-17 launch from multiple angles as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and other officials are seen cheering.Japanese officials have indicated that the projectile flew more than 6,000 kilometers. In comparison, the Hwasong-15, reached an altitude of 4,500km.The latest test launch was North Korea’s first long-range missile launch since 2017. Japanese officials said this missile flew for over an hour before falling into Japanese controlled waters. Experts say it is the largest liquid fueled ICBM launched from a mobile launcher and could reach any target in the United States, according to the South China Morning Post.In response, South Korea tested five missiles and the United States condemned North Korea’s actions as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.Photos of the launch and corresponding ceremony were previously published by Pyongyang but the new video is the closest public look at the new missile launch.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

