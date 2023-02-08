International
Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos
Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called to strengthen the country's military,
On February 7, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife and daughter visited the Korean People's Army commanders' quarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army. They also attended a celebratory banquet. Korean State media published photos from the banquet showing Kim Jong-un with his daughter and wife Ri Sol Ju. This was his daughter's third public appearance.North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the army.Kim Jong-un has pledged to strengthen the country's military, state media reported.Prior to that, Kim Jong-un promised to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country's war readiness posture.
Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos

06:20 GMT 08.02.2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with army officers at a computer. File photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with army officers at a computer. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2023
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency
Kim Jong-un's daughter was seen in public for the first time during the launch of ICBM Hwasong-17 on November 18, 2022.
On February 7, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife and daughter visited the Korean People's Army commanders' quarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army. They also attended a celebratory banquet.
Korean State media published photos from the banquet showing Kim Jong-un with his daughter and wife Ri Sol Ju. This was his daughter's third public appearance.
North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the army.
Kim Jong-un has pledged to strengthen the country's military, state media reported.
"For the strengthening and development of our armed forces, let us all double our efforts and do more for the prosperous development of the socialist motherland," he said as quoted by state news agency.
Prior to that, Kim Jong-un promised to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country's war readiness posture.
