https://sputniknews.com/20230208/kim-jong-un-attends-banquet-to-celebrate-day-of-army-founding-with-his-wife-and-daughter---photos-1107063469.html
Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos
Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called to strengthen the country's military,
2023-02-08T06:20+0000
2023-02-08T06:20+0000
2023-02-08T06:20+0000
world
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
kim jong-un
army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107039076_0:94:1000:657_1920x0_80_0_0_fc9df2256c809efbc4450140d2e09cab.png
On February 7, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife and daughter visited the Korean People's Army commanders' quarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army. They also attended a celebratory banquet. Korean State media published photos from the banquet showing Kim Jong-un with his daughter and wife Ri Sol Ju. This was his daughter's third public appearance.North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the army.Kim Jong-un has pledged to strengthen the country's military, state media reported.Prior to that, Kim Jong-un promised to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country's war readiness posture.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kim-jong-un-accuses-us-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1105971689.html
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107039076_0:0:1000:750_1920x0_80_0_0_46053ecd7ec18c6c3df1b77405bbbf5a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
strengthen the country's military, north korean leader kim jong-un, parade in dprk
strengthen the country's military, north korean leader kim jong-un, parade in dprk
Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos
Kim Jong-un's daughter was seen in public for the first time during the launch of ICBM Hwasong-17 on November 18, 2022.
On February 7, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife and daughter visited the Korean People's Army commanders' quarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army. They also attended a celebratory banquet.
Korean State media published photos from the banquet showing Kim Jong-un with his daughter and wife Ri Sol Ju. This was his daughter's third public appearance.
North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the army.
Kim Jong-un has pledged to strengthen the country's military, state media reported.
"For the strengthening and development of our armed forces, let us all double our efforts and do more for the prosperous development of the socialist motherland," he said as quoted by state news agency.
Prior to that, Kim Jong-un promised to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country's war readiness posture.