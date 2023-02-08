https://sputniknews.com/20230208/kim-jong-un-attends-banquet-to-celebrate-day-of-army-founding-with-his-wife-and-daughter---photos-1107063469.html

Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos

Kim Jong-un Attends Banquet to Celebrate Day of Army Founding With His Wife and Daughter - Photos

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called to strengthen the country's military,

2023-02-08T06:20+0000

2023-02-08T06:20+0000

2023-02-08T06:20+0000

world

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

kim jong-un

army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107039076_0:94:1000:657_1920x0_80_0_0_fc9df2256c809efbc4450140d2e09cab.png

On February 7, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his wife and daughter visited the Korean People's Army commanders' quarters to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army. They also attended a celebratory banquet. Korean State media published photos from the banquet showing Kim Jong-un with his daughter and wife Ri Sol Ju. This was his daughter's third public appearance.North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in capital Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the army.Kim Jong-un has pledged to strengthen the country's military, state media reported.Prior to that, Kim Jong-un promised to expand military drills and beef up the nuclear-armed country's war readiness posture.

https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kim-jong-un-accuses-us-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1105971689.html

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strengthen the country's military, north korean leader kim jong-un, parade in dprk