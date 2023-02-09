https://sputniknews.com/20230209/hershs-nord-stream-blasts-report-shows-need-for-open-investigation-kremlin-says-1107107943.html

Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report Shows Need for Open Investigation, Kremlin Says

Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report Shows Need for Open Investigation, Kremlin Says

he report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams has once again pointed to the need for an open international investigation into the incidents and punishment for those responsible

On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.Some points of the report can be disputed, some points need proof, but it is remarkable for the depth of analysis, the official said, noting that it would be at least unfair to ignore it, especially for such a country as Germany, which, in fact, as a result of this terrorist act, was deprived of a very important energy facility.Kremlin spokesman added that the report did not break in Western media, stressing that it is surprising.Moscow sees attempts to silently curtail the international investigation into the attacks, but this is a dangerous precedent, as those who committed the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines can repeat it anywhere in the world, the official said.

