he report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams has once again pointed to the need for an open international investigation into the incidents and punishment for those responsible
Hersh's Nord Stream Blasts Report Shows Need for Open Investigation, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The report of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh on Washington's involvement in the explosions at Nord Streams has once again pointed to the need for an open international investigation into the incidents and punishment for those responsible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize winner, published a report saying that US Navy divers during NATO Baltops exercises
in the summer of 2022 planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines
, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.
"The appearance of such materials once again shows the need for an open international investigation of this unprecedented attack on critical infrastructure, international critical infrastructure. It is impossible to leave this without revealing the perpetrators and without their punishment," Peskov told reporters.
Some points of the report can be disputed, some points need proof, but it is remarkable for the depth of analysis, the official said, noting that it would be at least unfair to ignore
it, especially for such a country as Germany, which, in fact, as a result of this terrorist act, was deprived of a very important energy facility.
Kremlin spokesman added that the report did not break in Western media, stressing that it is surprising.
"Unfortunately, the article was not widely disseminated in the Western media, which cannot but arouse our surprise," Peskov rold reporters.
Moscow sees attempts to silently curtail the international investigation into the attacks, but this is a dangerous precedent, as those who committed the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines can repeat it anywhere in the world, the official said.