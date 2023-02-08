https://sputniknews.com/20230208/wests-silence-on-nord-stream-sabotage-intended-to-hide-real-perpetrators-says-russian-official-1107095833.html

West's Silence on Nord Stream Sabotage Intended to Hide Real Perpetrators, Says Russian Official

West's Silence on Nord Stream Sabotage Intended to Hide Real Perpetrators, Says Russian Official

The West's consolidated position not to comment on the investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage indicates its intention to conceal the "already well-known" perpetrators, said Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky.

2023-02-08T21:49+0000

2023-02-08T21:49+0000

2023-02-08T21:49+0000

nord stream sabotage

russia

seymour hersh

nord stream

dmitry lyubinsky

investigations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101694190_0:200:2935:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_edfc4c67a348fce4f8e8dbc420b877a2.jpg

Earlier in the day, Pulitzer Prize winner, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022. He also claimed that Norway participated in the operation by initiating the explosion.The ambassador noted that the the terrorist attack on the key gas pipeline for the European energy supply has long disappeared from the agenda of Western media and politicians.The West is trying to "hush" the whole situation, even though "the initiators and perpetrators of the sabotage are simply already well-known," Lyubinsky added.The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

https://sputniknews.com/20221222/whats-behind-us-medias-sudden-recognition-that-russia-didnt-blow-up-nord-stream-pipelines-1105702767.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream, investigate journalist seymour hersh, us navy divers, nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosion, west countries hide truth, why west keep silent on nord stream explosions