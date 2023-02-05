International
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Denmark Does Not Provide Information on Nord Stream Attack Probe, Russian Envoy Says
Denmark Does Not Provide Information on Nord Stream Attack Probe, Russian Envoy Says
Denmark does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which raises questions,
"The Danish side currently does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into the sabotage of gas pipelines. There is no cooperation with the Russian side. In this regard, the secrecy of the investigation raises many legitimate questions," Barbin said. The ambassador added that it was widely recognized that explosions at the gas pipelines had been carefully prepared.
07:24 GMT 05.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which raises questions, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.
"The Danish side currently does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into the sabotage of gas pipelines. There is no cooperation with the Russian side. In this regard, the secrecy of the investigation raises many legitimate questions," Barbin said.
The ambassador added that it was widely recognized that explosions at the gas pipelines had been carefully prepared.
"However, the preparation of such attacks requires time and direct presence in the area of sabotage, which was carried out in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. The Russian side, unlike the others, did not have permission for any underwater work or research in this area before the gas pipelines were blown up," Barbin noted.
The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
