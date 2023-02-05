https://sputniknews.com/20230205/denmark-does-not-provide-information-on-nord-stream-attack-probe-russian-envoy-says-1106985548.html

Denmark Does Not Provide Information on Nord Stream Attack Probe, Russian Envoy Says

Denmark Does Not Provide Information on Nord Stream Attack Probe, Russian Envoy Says

Denmark does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which raises questions,

2023-02-05T07:24+0000

2023-02-05T07:24+0000

2023-02-05T07:24+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

russia

denmark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg

"The Danish side currently does not provide any information on the progress and results of the investigation into the sabotage of gas pipelines. There is no cooperation with the Russian side. In this regard, the secrecy of the investigation raises many legitimate questions," Barbin said. The ambassador added that it was widely recognized that explosions at the gas pipelines had been carefully prepared. The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

https://sputniknews.com/20221228/western-media-admit-ukraine-had-a-motive-to-axe-nord-stream-1105846286.html

russia

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

explosions at the nord stream gas pipelines, progress and results of the investigation