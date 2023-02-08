International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's Lavrov and Mauritania's FM Merzoug Hold Joint Press Conference in Nouakchott
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed Nord Stream
Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed Nord Stream
An unverified account of investigate journalist Seymour Hersh alleged on Wednesday that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year.
"Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning," Hersh wrote in his Sustack newsletter. The White House dismissed the claims as "false and complete fiction.”Sputnik was not immediately able to verify whether the Substack account, which was created only several hours ago, belongs to Hersh. The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
russia
nord stream, investigate journalist seymour hersh, us navy divers
13:28 GMT 08.02.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An unverified account of investigate journalist Seymour Hersh alleged on Wednesday that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year.
"Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning," Hersh wrote in his Sustack newsletter.
The White House dismissed the claims as "false and complete fiction.”
Sputnik was not immediately able to verify whether the Substack account, which was created only several hours ago, belongs to Hersh.
The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
