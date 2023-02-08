https://sputniknews.com/20230208/unverified-account-of-renowned-journalist-says-us-planted-explosives-destroyed-nord-stream-1107081241.html
Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed Nord Stream
Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed Nord Stream
An unverified account of investigate journalist Seymour Hersh alleged on Wednesday that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year.
2023-02-08T13:28+0000
2023-02-08T13:28+0000
2023-02-08T13:28+0000
nord stream sabotage
us
nord stream
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_0:94:1800:1107_1920x0_80_0_0_c57b09b7699abd78e61ecd94a183ef53.jpg
"Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning," Hersh wrote in his Sustack newsletter. The White House dismissed the claims as "false and complete fiction.”Sputnik was not immediately able to verify whether the Substack account, which was created only several hours ago, belongs to Hersh. The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
https://sputniknews.com/20221228/western-media-admit-ukraine-had-a-motive-to-axe-nord-stream-1105846286.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1c/1101300397_100:0:1700:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_f293e437798107cc75f8a1c7bcf98c3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream, investigate journalist seymour hersh, us navy divers
nord stream, investigate journalist seymour hersh, us navy divers
Unverified Account of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed Nord Stream
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An unverified account of investigate journalist Seymour Hersh alleged on Wednesday that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year.
"Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning," Hersh wrote in his Sustack newsletter.
The White House dismissed the claims as "false and complete fiction.”
Sputnik was not immediately able to verify whether the Substack account, which was created only several hours ago, belongs to Hersh.
28 December 2022, 09:54 GMT
The blasts occurred
on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.