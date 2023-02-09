https://sputniknews.com/20230209/german-lawmaker-criticizes-govt-amid-reports-of-us-involvement-in-nord-stream-explosions-1107255131.html

German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions

Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the German Bundestag and former co-chair of The Left party’s parliamentary group, on Thursday criticized Germany’s government for following the United States’ political course amid the recent reports of possible US involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.

On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US was not involved in the blowing up of Russian export gas pipelines. The blasts occurred on September 26, 2022 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

