International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/german-lawmaker-criticizes-govt-amid-reports-of-us-involvement-in-nord-stream-explosions-1107255131.html
German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions
German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions
Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the German Bundestag and former co-chair of The Left party’s parliamentary group, on Thursday criticized Germany’s government for following the United States’ political course amid the recent reports of possible US involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.
2023-02-09T12:40+0000
2023-02-09T12:40+0000
nord stream sabotage
germany
russia
sahra wagenknecht
nord stream 1
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg
On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US was not involved in the blowing up of Russian export gas pipelines. The blasts occurred on September 26, 2022 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_111:0:1036:694_1920x0_80_0_0_676aa45cb505d9f29acb4416c215b5e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, nord stream gas pipeline, sahra wagenknecht critisizes german government
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, nord stream gas pipeline, sahra wagenknecht critisizes german government

German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions

12:40 GMT 09.02.2023
© Photo : Danish Defence CommandGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
© Photo : Danish Defence Command
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the German Bundestag and former co-chair of The Left party’s parliamentary group, on Thursday criticized Germany’s government for following the United States’ political course amid the recent reports of possible US involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.
On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US was not involved in the blowing up of Russian export gas pipelines.
"While the German government calls for transatlantic friendship, and also follows the US without criticism, the US government ensures the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines, which was carefully investigated by Pulitzer Prize winner Hersh. Whose interests does the federal government actually represent?" Wagenknecht tweeted.
The blasts occurred on September 26, 2022 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала