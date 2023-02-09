https://sputniknews.com/20230209/german-lawmaker-criticizes-govt-amid-reports-of-us-involvement-in-nord-stream-explosions-1107255131.html
German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions
German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions
Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the German Bundestag and former co-chair of The Left party’s parliamentary group, on Thursday criticized Germany’s government for following the United States’ political course amid the recent reports of possible US involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.
2023-02-09T12:40+0000
2023-02-09T12:40+0000
2023-02-09T12:40+0000
nord stream sabotage
germany
russia
sahra wagenknecht
nord stream 1
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg
On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US was not involved in the blowing up of Russian export gas pipelines. The blasts occurred on September 26, 2022 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_111:0:1036:694_1920x0_80_0_0_676aa45cb505d9f29acb4416c215b5e2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, nord stream gas pipeline, sahra wagenknecht critisizes german government
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions, nord stream gas pipeline, sahra wagenknecht critisizes german government
German Lawmaker Criticizes Gov’t Amid Reports of US Involvement in Nord Stream Explosions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the German Bundestag and former co-chair of The Left party’s parliamentary group, on Thursday criticized Germany’s government for following the United States’ political course amid the recent reports of possible US involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.
On Wednesday, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report
saying that, during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines
, which Norway activated three months later. According to the report, US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Streams
after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. A US Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US was not involved in the blowing up of Russian export gas pipelines.
"While the German government calls for transatlantic friendship, and also follows the US without criticism, the US government ensures the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines, which was carefully investigated by Pulitzer Prize winner Hersh. Whose interests does the federal government actually represent?" Wagenknecht tweeted.
The blasts occurred on September 26, 2022 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany
ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.