International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/berlin-not-excluding-possibility-that-west-could-scapegoat-russia-for-nord-stream-media-reports-1106924174.html
Berlin Not Excluding Possibility That West Could Scapegoat Russia for Nord Stream, Media Reports
Berlin Not Excluding Possibility That West Could Scapegoat Russia for Nord Stream, Media Reports
German investigators are studying the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline and do not exclude the possibility that the explosion could have been carried out by a Western state in order to scapegoat Russia, a British newspaper reported on Thursday.
2023-02-02T13:58+0000
2023-02-02T14:19+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
psychological warfare
nord stream 1
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg
Explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines with capacity to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The incident halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike.Germany, Denmark and Sweden all launched separate investigations into the incident, with the Swedish Security Service confirming “gross sabotage”.The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.As Denmark and Sweden barred Russia from investigating the incidents, the Russian Foreign Ministry made clear that the investigation can only be considered reliable and objective if Moscow participates in it.After a month-long investigation, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed in late October that Britain’s Royal Navy took part in the planning, organization and execution of the Nord Stream attack.Spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said the world needed to know more about a text message allegedly sent by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to US State Secretary Antony Blinken minutes after the targeting of the Nord Stream pipeline network. Earlier, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file-sharing website, tweeted that Truss had ostensibly used her iPhone to send a message to Blinken saying "It’s done" just minutes after the pipeline explosion. According to the entrepreneur, the text Truss sent is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and is the reason Moscow believes that the United Kingdom was involved in the bombing attack.
https://sputniknews.com/20230114/moscow-swedens-refusal-to-share-nord-stream-findings-suggests-theyre-hiding-something-1106301675.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_47:0:792:559_1920x0_80_0_0_2faef3d07903372b030a20bcb4dd63a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explostion, nord stream blast, russia, gas pipeline, nord stream 1, nord stream 2
nord stream sabotage, nord stream explostion, nord stream blast, russia, gas pipeline, nord stream 1, nord stream 2

Berlin Not Excluding Possibility That West Could Scapegoat Russia for Nord Stream, Media Reports

13:58 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 02.02.2023)
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, a small release from Nord Stream 2 is seen, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German investigators are studying the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipeline and do not exclude the possibility that the explosion could have been carried out by a Western state in order to scapegoat Russia, a British newspaper reported on Thursday.
Explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines with capacity to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The incident halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Moscow: Sweden’s Refusal to Share Nord Stream Findings Suggests They’re ‘Hiding Something’
14 January, 00:41 GMT
Germany, Denmark and Sweden all launched separate investigations into the incident, with the Swedish Security Service confirming “gross sabotage”.
The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism.
As Denmark and Sweden barred Russia from investigating the incidents, the Russian Foreign Ministry made clear that the investigation can only be considered reliable and objective if Moscow participates in it.
After a month-long investigation, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed in late October that Britain’s Royal Navy took part in the planning, organization and execution of the Nord Stream attack.
Spokeswoman of Russia's Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said the world needed to know more about a text message allegedly sent by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to US State Secretary Antony Blinken minutes after the targeting of the Nord Stream pipeline network. Earlier, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file-sharing website, tweeted that Truss had ostensibly used her iPhone to send a message to Blinken saying "It’s done" just minutes after the pipeline explosion. According to the entrepreneur, the text Truss sent is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and is the reason Moscow believes that the United Kingdom was involved in the bombing attack.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала