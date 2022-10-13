https://sputniknews.com/20221013/moscow-wont-recognize-nord-stream-sabotage-probe-unless-russias-participation-allowed-1101799177.html

Moscow Won't Recognize Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Unless Russia's Participation Allowed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will not recognize the results of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, if Russian experts are not allowed to... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

The ministry said that it had summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express bewilderment due to the lack of an official response to Moscow's appeal to the leadership of these countries regarding the involvement of representatives of the Russian authorities and Gazprom in the investigation conducted jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.There was also information about the participation in the investigation of other countries, including the United States, the ministry added.If Russian experts are denied access to current investigative actions, Moscow will proceed from the fact that these countries "have something to hide" or they "cover the perpetrators of these terrorist acts".On September 26, the Nord Stream pipeline network suffered from explosions, resulting in a rapid pressure drop. Later in the day, Sweden and Denmark reported a massive leakage of gas under the Baltic Sea.Russia has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism, while European Union officials also said that the pipeline was sabotaged. However, Sweden and Denmark, who are investigating the blasts, announced that they intend not to include Russia in the probe, which caused major concern in Moscow.

