https://sputniknews.com/20221013/moscow-wont-recognize-nord-stream-sabotage-probe-unless-russias-participation-allowed-1101799177.html
Moscow Won't Recognize Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Unless Russia's Participation Allowed
Moscow Won't Recognize Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Unless Russia's Participation Allowed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will not recognize the results of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, if Russian experts are not allowed to... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-13T09:51+0000
2022-10-13T09:51+0000
2022-10-13T09:51+0000
nord stream sabotage
russia
nord stream pipeline
sweden
denmark
germany
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_0:111:2887:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6125e988d783141623944d96510d87.jpg
The ministry said that it had summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express bewilderment due to the lack of an official response to Moscow's appeal to the leadership of these countries regarding the involvement of representatives of the Russian authorities and Gazprom in the investigation conducted jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.There was also information about the participation in the investigation of other countries, including the United States, the ministry added.If Russian experts are denied access to current investigative actions, Moscow will proceed from the fact that these countries "have something to hide" or they "cover the perpetrators of these terrorist acts".On September 26, the Nord Stream pipeline network suffered from explosions, resulting in a rapid pressure drop. Later in the day, Sweden and Denmark reported a massive leakage of gas under the Baltic Sea.Russia has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism, while European Union officials also said that the pipeline was sabotaged. However, Sweden and Denmark, who are investigating the blasts, announced that they intend not to include Russia in the probe, which caused major concern in Moscow.
russia
sweden
denmark
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883114_213:0:2674:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_e44574385c0655d06d5c84b3e939a1aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nord stream pipeline, sweden, denmark, germany, investigation
russia, nord stream pipeline, sweden, denmark, germany, investigation
Moscow Won't Recognize Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Unless Russia's Participation Allowed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will not recognize the results of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, if Russian experts are not allowed to partake in the probe, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Russia, of course, will not recognize any 'pseudo-results' of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that it had summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express bewilderment due to the lack of an official response to Moscow's appeal to the leadership of these countries regarding the involvement of representatives of the Russian authorities and Gazprom in the investigation conducted jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.
There was also information about the participation in the investigation of other countries, including the United States, the ministry added.
If Russian experts are denied access to current investigative actions, Moscow will proceed from the fact that these countries "have something to hide" or they "cover the perpetrators of these terrorist acts".
On September 26, the Nord Stream pipeline network suffered from explosions, resulting in a rapid pressure drop. Later in the day, Sweden and Denmark reported a massive leakage of gas under the Baltic Sea.
Russia has been investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism, while European Union officials also said that the pipeline was sabotaged. However, Sweden and Denmark, who are investigating the blasts, announced that they intend not to include Russia in the probe, which caused major concern in Moscow.