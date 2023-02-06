https://sputniknews.com/20230206/uk-treasury-reportedly-admits-no-more-money-for-defense-as-army-runs-out-of-ammo-1107001895.html

UK Treasury Reportedly Admits 'No More Money' for Defense as Army Runs Out of Ammo

Late last month, a senior US general reportedly told UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British army was no longer considered a top-level fighting force

The UK Treasury has no new money for the country’s defense even though it admits the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, a British media outlet has cited unnamed defense sources as saying.They also revealed that the UK would not offer as many troops as NATO allies want for the alliance’s major new force structure aimed at strengthening its defenses.The insiders argued that Downing Street had already been urged to increase the defense budget by at least £3 billion ($3.6 billion) a year and stop a plan to shrink the size of the UK army even further.The sources added that they know “at the moment the Treasury and the chancellor [Jeremy Hunt] are playing hard ball.”On NATO’s new force model, they asserted that it is expected to number more than 300,000 servicemen across the alliance. The new force will be tasked with being on a much higher state of readiness as part of a major reshaping of NATO's ability “to defend itself and deter threats" in the wake of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.The sources claimed that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will only be able "credibly" to send a brigade of 5,000-10,000 soldiers backed by weapons, armored vehicles and helicopters rather than a division of up to 30,000 soldiers or even more.The Defense Ministry's plans stipulate reducing the army to 73,000 full-time troops from 82,000.The claims come after a UK newspaper reported last week that the British army had no more heavy guns left after having given them all to Ukraine. According to the newspaper, all of the UK’s 30 serviceable AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns have been sent to Kiev.This was preceded by a UK media outlet citing a high-ranking US general as privately telling UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force. "You haven't got a tier one. It's barely tier two,” the general argued.The remarks followed the British government announcing plans last month to provide Kiev with 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks (MBTs), along with ammunition, training and logistical support. Shortly after, Germany and the US followed suit by signaling readiness to deliver their MBTs – Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams, respectively – to Ukraine.After Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the US and its allies ramped up their military aid to Kiev, supplying billion dollars worth of weapons to it. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such an assistance adds to further prolonging the Ukrainian conflict.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin for his part recently stressed that those countries which try to wage an undeclared war against Russia will receive a tough response to their actions. "We do not send tanks to their borders," he said, adding, however, that Russia still has other means to retaliate.

