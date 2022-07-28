https://sputniknews.com/20220728/uk-parliamentary-committee-criticizes-defense-ministry-for-weakening-army-1097896543.html

UK Parliamentary Committee Criticizes Defense Ministry for Weakening Army

“It is clear that now is not the time for personnel cuts or budget shortfalls in our Armed Forces," committee chairman Tobias Ellwood was quoted as saying in the committee's report. "We need to spend more, and spend it wisely."The committee called the military leadership "arrogant" and "unwilling to learn lessons."In addition, the committee expressed concern about the removal from service of equipment before its complete replacement with new modernized models, and the use of unreliable weapons and equipment instead.According to the committee, record inflation could also seriously weaken the UK armed forces due to a decrease in the allocated funds in their real terms.Last year, the UK Ministry of Defense decided to reduce the number of armed forces from 82,000 military to 72,500 by 2025. Later, this figure increased to 73,000, but the decision has been still criticized, especially after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.Since the start of the Russian special operation in February, the UK has continued to supply Ukraine with various weapons, including anti-tank grenade launchers, armored vehicles, anti-aircraft systems, and others. In June, it was reported that the UK is coordinating with Washington a plan for the supply of US-made M270 MLRS. In addition, the UK has allocated more than 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to support Ukraine and sent long-range artillery, land-to-ship missiles, and drones to the country.

