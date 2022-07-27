https://sputniknews.com/20220727/british-army-needs-more-money-to-address-growing-threats-uk-defense-secretary-says-1097848798.html

British Army ‘Needs More Money’ to Address 'Growing Threats', UK Defense Secretary Says

British Army ‘Needs More Money’ to Address 'Growing Threats', UK Defense Secretary Says

Last year, Ben Wallace announced that as part of a move toward using more drones and cyber warfare, the UK army would be cut by 4,000 from its current strength... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-27T10:06+0000

2022-07-27T10:06+0000

2022-07-27T10:06+0000

uk

ben wallace

threats

army

rishi sunak

liz truss

spending

money

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097841014_128:47:1600:875_1920x0_80_0_0_126a971d53d737892f7443b500b354f2.jpg

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has argued that the British army might grow rather than shrink if the new prime minister embarks on a policy of spending tens of billions of pounds more on the military in the face of growing challenges.He recalled that at present, UK defense spending is 2.28% of national income and it is “falling”.“We [Britain] are forecast to be below 2% probably in the year 2026 - it might be (financial year) 2025-26 or 2026-2027. We are going down. We will go from the first (biggest defense spender) in Europe to eighth in Europe and carry on falling,” according to the UK defense secretary.When asked how a surge in defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 might impact on the size and capabilities of the UK army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, Wallace said that certain equipment programs would probably be purchased faster.Separately, the UK defense secretary pledged that British army officials would carry out a review of what lessons can be drawn from Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine in terms of vulnerabilities for UK defense, something that he said is set to include a requirement for more long-range artillery systems.Wallace, who has yet to say publicly whether he is backing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, told Sky News that he was “going to see what happens in the [subsequent] debates”.The foreign secretary previously made it clear that she would increase the UK’s defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the decade, if she becomes prime minister. The ex­-chancellor, for his part, stressed that he is opposed to "arbitrary targets", suggesting that British defense spending would rise to 2.5% “over time”.In March 2021, Wallace said that the size of the British army is due to be reduced to 72,500 soldiers by 2025 as part of the government’s defense review that stipulates a move towards unmanned aerial vehicles and cyber warfare. Speaking in the Commons, he emphasized that “increased deployability and technological advantage” meant that greater effect could be delivered by fewer people.

https://sputniknews.com/20211125/uk-to-have-new-elite-ranger-regiment-for-high-threat-missions-as-part-of-radical-army-overhaul-1091003887.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, ben wallace, threats, army, rishi sunak, liz truss, spending, money