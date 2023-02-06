https://sputniknews.com/20230206/finnish-study-advocates-tripling-of-immigration-barely-to-maintain-labor-force-1107002400.html
With the current demographic trends, Finland's working-age population is poised to shrink by nearly a fifth by 2070, a trend immigration is set to mitigate.
Finnish Study Advocates Tripling of Immigration Barely to Maintain Labor Force
While admitting that economic input from unskilled immigrants is lower than that of the educated ones, as they tend to tap into public finances before they can generate tax revenues of their own, a recent Finnish business study nevertheless saw even low-skilled immigration as ultimately beneficial amid the country's spiraling demographic woes.
A study by the Finnish Etla Economic Research Institute, a business-backed think tank, has estimated that immigration to the Nordic country should nearly triple in order to stabilize the number of able-bodied workforce.
This would mean a spike in net migration from the current levels of some 15,000 to some 44,000 people per year.
According to the report, a higher level of immigration would have a "significant positive impact" on economic growth and the sustainability of public finances, including healthcare and elderly care in an aging society.
With the current demographic and immigration trends
, Finland's working-age population will shrink by nearly a fifth by 2070
, the report warned. Increased immigration is therefore seen as a tool of mitigating this adverse effect and help plug the glaring gap in tax incomes.
"The biggest problems are related to the financing of the welfare society. The fall in the number of employed persons reduces income from taxes and public fees at the same time as the increase in life expectancy boosts the costs of health treatment and care services," the report said.
Perhaps tellingly, the Etla report didn't see an increase in the birth rate as a realistic solution to the country's demographic woes. In 2022, the number of births in Finland was the lowest in more than 150 years, while the death rate reached its highest point since the 1940s.
The current left-wing coalition government led by the Social Democrats aspires to boost the number of work-related immigrants to 50,000 by 2030. However, the nationalist Finns Party, the largest in opposition, argues that the employment of Finland's existing workforce should be improved. Its recent immigration policy program proposes that Finland, as a rule of thumb, should refrain from letting in immigrants from non-EU countries, unless they possess valued-added skills.
"If a person applies for a work permit in Finland, a prerequisite in the future for the permit must be earnings equivalent to the median salary in Finland," the Finns Party policy said.
Its leader Riikka Purra also slammed the calls for increased immigration as "bluff," suggesting that the real immigration Finland gets is rather "economically detrimental" than beneficial.
The Etla study admitted that economic input from immigrants with low levels of education is lower than that of the educated ones, as they tend to tap into benefits and public programs before they can generate tax revenues of their own. Nevertheless, it viewed even low-skilled immigration as ultimately beneficial.
Earlier, similar conclusions were made by the Consultancy for Regional Development (MDI), which stressed that a shrinking population, combined with a spike in in elderly groups with special healthcare needs and a drop in the number of taxpayers all necessitate increased labor immigration
in Finland.