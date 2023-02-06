https://sputniknews.com/20230206/finnish-study-advocates-tripling-of-immigration-barely-to-maintain-labor-force-1107002400.html

Finnish Study Advocates Tripling of Immigration Barely to Maintain Labor Force

Finnish Study Advocates Tripling of Immigration Barely to Maintain Labor Force

With the current demographic trends, Finland's working-age population is poised to shrink by nearly a fifth by 2070, a trend immigration is set to mitigate.

2023-02-06T06:02+0000

2023-02-06T06:02+0000

2023-02-06T06:02+0000

world

finland

news

europe

scandinavia

immigration

demographics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104594/82/1045948247_0:0:4000:2251_1920x0_80_0_0_011c545106bb04bfb875defbf1cd2173.jpg

A study by the Finnish Etla Economic Research Institute, a business-backed think tank, has estimated that immigration to the Nordic country should nearly triple in order to stabilize the number of able-bodied workforce.This would mean a spike in net migration from the current levels of some 15,000 to some 44,000 people per year.According to the report, a higher level of immigration would have a "significant positive impact" on economic growth and the sustainability of public finances, including healthcare and elderly care in an aging society.With the current demographic and immigration trends, Finland's working-age population will shrink by nearly a fifth by 2070, the report warned. Increased immigration is therefore seen as a tool of mitigating this adverse effect and help plug the glaring gap in tax incomes.Perhaps tellingly, the Etla report didn't see an increase in the birth rate as a realistic solution to the country's demographic woes. In 2022, the number of births in Finland was the lowest in more than 150 years, while the death rate reached its highest point since the 1940s.The current left-wing coalition government led by the Social Democrats aspires to boost the number of work-related immigrants to 50,000 by 2030. However, the nationalist Finns Party, the largest in opposition, argues that the employment of Finland's existing workforce should be improved. Its recent immigration policy program proposes that Finland, as a rule of thumb, should refrain from letting in immigrants from non-EU countries, unless they possess valued-added skills."If a person applies for a work permit in Finland, a prerequisite in the future for the permit must be earnings equivalent to the median salary in Finland," the Finns Party policy said.Its leader Riikka Purra also slammed the calls for increased immigration as "bluff," suggesting that the real immigration Finland gets is rather "economically detrimental" than beneficial.The Etla study admitted that economic input from immigrants with low levels of education is lower than that of the educated ones, as they tend to tap into benefits and public programs before they can generate tax revenues of their own. Nevertheless, it viewed even low-skilled immigration as ultimately beneficial.Earlier, similar conclusions were made by the Consultancy for Regional Development (MDI), which stressed that a shrinking population, combined with a spike in in elderly groups with special healthcare needs and a drop in the number of taxpayers all necessitate increased labor immigration in Finland.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/number-of-births-in-finland-drops-to-lowest-ever-amid-record-mortality-immigration-1102787806.html

finland

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

record-low fertility, work-related immigration, labor force, value-added skills, shrinking population, finland's demographic woes