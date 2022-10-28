https://sputniknews.com/20221028/number-of-births-in-finland-drops-to-lowest-ever-amid-record-mortality-immigration-1102787806.html

Number of Births in Finland Drops to Lowest Ever Amid Record Mortality, Immigration

Historically low birthrates, a shrinking population, the growth of elderly groups with special healthcare needs and a drop in the number of taxpayers

Between January and September this year, the number of births in Finland hit a record low since measurements began in 1900.According to preliminary statistics from Statistics Finland, 34,227 children were born from the start of the year through September in the county of 5.5 million, marking a decrease of 3,539 births from the previous year.At the same time, the number of deaths was the highest for the same period since death statistics began in 1945 with 46,111 people passing away.In recent decades, Finland has had one of the lowest birth rates in the world. The total fertility rate shrank from 1.87 children per woman in 2010 to an all-time low of 1.35 children per woman in 2019. Finland saw a slight uptick in births at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which nevertheless failed to become lasting.However, despite its demographic woes, Finland's population grew by almost 11,000 people during the same period due to immigration. Senior statistician Joni Rantakari stressed that net immigration already was at a record high earlier this year.Earlier this year, a population study conducted by the Consultancy for Regional Development (MDI) concluded that Finland needs a considerable and steady influx of immigrants to keep its population stable and its services going. Apart from historically low birthrates and a shrinking population, the study cited a growth in elderly groups with special healthcare needs and a drop in the number of taxpayers.So far, Finland has led a more restricted immigration policy compared with its Nordic peers, which is reflected in statistics. In Finland, the share of residents with a foreign background stands at about 8.5 percent of the population, compared with over a quarter in neighboring Sweden and 18.5 in Norway. However, in order to facilitate and promote immigration, the Finnish government has already taken steps to dispel bureaucratic barriers and hasten the application process.

finland

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

