Watch: Footage Shows China's Tailless Sixth-Generation Fighters

Watch: Footage Shows China’s Tailless Sixth-Generation Fighters

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has offered the public a glimpse of a sixth-generation aircraft design in a video released on Tuesday.In the footage posted on Chinese social media, a plane with an appearance similar to the Chengdu J-20, China’s present stealth fighter, zips across the screen. However, the jet was missing the tail fins and canards and had a more blended and fluid body that looked almost organic.The video includes other Chinese jets as well, including the JH-7, members of the Su-27 family, an H-6 bomber, drones, and a Y-20 transport.This isn’t the first time that footage of an advanced Chinese aircraft has been shown. Images of the H-20 stealth bomber presently in the works appeared on Weibo last August, although the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) teased a glimpse of the jet - under a tarpaulin of course - in a January 2021 promotional video.According to the report, the aircraft’s smooth, tailless design will give it superior stealth capability to the present fifth-generation fighters, such as China’s J-20, Russia’s Su-57, and the US’ F-22 and F-35 aircraft. The design would also give it a longer range and greater fuel efficiency.While “generations” of aircraft are not a firmly defined or universally agreed upon method of categorization, many who refer to “sixth generation” aircraft are typically implying the plane will have advanced new technologies not seen in even the most advanced jets presently in service, such as lasers or directed energy weapons, adaptive engines, hypersonic weapons capabilities, and AI incorporation, including the option of flying pilotless. Such planes are also assumed to be made of advanced composite materials.

