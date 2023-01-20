https://sputniknews.com/20230120/china-replacing-aging-fighter-jets-with-advanced-j-16s-in-all-five-theater-commands-report-says-1106533732.html

China Replacing Aging Fighter Jets With Advanced J-16s in All Five Theater Commands, Report Says

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) has stepped up its efforts to replace aging fighter jets with new J-16 fighters, according to reports.

One of China's newest fighters is being rapidly integrated into front-line air forces, allowing the PLAAF to phase out older aircraft like the J-7 and J-8, both of which are based on updated versions of the 1950s-era MiG-21, built by the Soviet Union."Aircraft replacement is not taking place just in the western border, as China needs more long-range advanced warplanes to deal with increasing provocations from the United States and its allies in the South and East China seas, where the PLA’s key strategic focuses are," he added.Although it is considered a 4.5-generation aircraft, the J-16 is intended to be a key partner for China’s fifth-generation J-20, a true stealth aircraft, in future air operations. The PLAAF has already built at least 245 J-16s, with reported intentions to obtain at least 300 to meet anticipated threats from the United States and its allies in the region.The J-16 has been spotted across China’s eastern commands in recent years, including near Taiwan, but the most recent news shows the strike jet being deployed in the west, where Chinese troops have been engaged in violent exchanges with Indian forces in the high-altitude Ladakh region along their ill-defined border."Increased air activity by [the] Chinese is being monitored. We have increased the presence of radars and air defense networks. Appropriate non-escalator measures have been taken in time," Indian Air Force Chief V. R. Chaudhary told Indian media in October, adding that the IAF was “expediting the operationalization of recently inducted systems,” including S-400 and Rafale.A similar dynamic is in play in the South and East China Seas, where US military forces have stepped up their presence in recent years amid claims Beijing has expansionist ambitions in the region. Washington has in particular begun selling new jets to Taiwan, an autonomous island Beijing considers to be a Chinese province in rebellion, as well as upgrading their existing fleet of F-16s. The PLAAF has used J-16s for naval patrols and to provide other aircraft, including their powerful Xi'an H-6 bombers, with a screen of electronic jamming during their patrols across the waterways.

