https://sputniknews.com/20230202/peaceful-research-or-biowarfare-us-govt-knows-ukraine-pathogens-are-weapons-observers-say-1106932301.html

Peaceful Research or Biowarfare? US Gov't Knows Ukraine Pathogens are Weapons, Observers Say

Peaceful Research or Biowarfare? US Gov't Knows Ukraine Pathogens are Weapons, Observers Say

An independent investigation into the US government's overseas biolabs is long overdue, investigative journalists told Sputnik, stressing that dangerous... 02.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-02T18:56+0000

2023-02-02T18:56+0000

2023-02-02T18:56+0000

analysis

us

opinion

ukraine

biolab

biowarfare

hunter biden

joe biden

biological weapons

us department of defense (dod)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1a/1095788670_0:61:1280:781_1920x0_80_0_0_e396608d19ae538353d84ddbf267c4b6.jpg

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby made a rather contradictory statement concerning the Pentagon's support to Ukrainian bioresearch facilities recently.While denying that "there are no bioweapons labs, there is no bio weapons work being done by or with the United States with Ukraine in Ukraine," Kirby nonetheless acknowledged that the US "had been working with the Ukrainians on some pandemic prevention research." He further added that "all those research facilities were vacated and safely deactivated before" the beginning of the Russian special military operation.What US Gov't Has Revealed So FarIn March 2022, Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted that Ukraine has biological research facilities and that the US government had been concerned that "materials" from these facilities could fall into the hands of the Russian military.In June 2022, the Pentagon stated that over the last 20 years, the US "worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health, providing support to 46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites."According to the fact sheet, the Pentagon had to deal with a broad range of biological pathogens left from the Soviet era in biolabs of former USSR."The US Departments of Defense and State funded programs to help transition such former Soviet weapons facilities into peaceful public health facilities," claimed the document.However, judging from a February 25, 2022, interview of Robert Pope, the head of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program at the Pentagon, at least some of the aforementioned pathogens had not been destroyed, but preserved in freezers for "research purposes."A 2010 BioPrepWatch article preserved in web archives and the US Armed Forces' Counterproliferation Centre indicated that America had maintained bioresearch cooperation with Kiev since at least 2005.Even though the Pentagon's fact sheet is insisting that the US government-backed bioresearch activities in Ukraine and other post-Soviet Republics were "consistent with international norms for safety, security, nonproliferation, and transparency," the US Embassy in Ukraine scrubbed all information about their collaborative bio-research from its website for some unknown reasons.John Cullen conducted research utilizing the well-known “Wayback Machine” website hosted at archive.org. This allowed him to restore deleted webpages and associated documents that had been removed from the US Embassy in Ukraine’s official site."That allowed me to 'go back in time' to captures of the site," the US investigative journalist said. "That's where I found the documents."According to Cullen, the evidence that he found at the US Embassy's website indicated that "there is a very high probability" that the US government's funding of Ukraine labs was one of the key reasons for Russia launching a special military operation in Ukraine – "to find evidence of such activities, and destroy these labs." If so, Dr. Anthony Fauci and former Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute Francis Collins "are directly responsible" for what is going on in Ukraine, Cullen argued.Judging from the documents unearthed by Cullen, the US Department of Defense was listed as a "donor" for a number of Ukraine biolabs and requested "copies of dangerous pathogens" collected in Ukraine from the nation's Health Ministry "for cooperative biological research in the centralized laboratories in Ukraine and in US Department of Defense designated laboratories in the US for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes."The increase in funding was largest between 2007 and 2008, "when DoD planned to expand US biosafety and biosecurity assistance at facilities in [former Soviet Republics, ed.] Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia," according to the paper.Washington Covering Its Tracks in UkraineAnother glaring example of "transparency" surrounding the US bio-research in Ukraine is an alleged order issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the day of the beginning of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.The alleged decree, cited by US investigative journalists, instructed Ukrainian government officials to destroy all information on the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute, Mechnikov Institute of Health of Ukraine, and the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which all worked with Metabiota Inc. scientists.According to open sources, Metabiota is a San Francisco startup that compiles data from around the world to predict disease outbreaks and partners with PREDICT and PREVENT programs by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).The firm was mentioned by the Russian Ministry of Defense's (MoD) March report concerning the US' alleged biowarfare research in Ukraine last year. According to the MoD, the Rosemont Seneca investment fund, co-founded by Hunter Biden, the US president's son, participated in the funding of Ukrainian biolabs in cooperation with Metabiota, a subcontractor to the Pentagon's principal contractor Black & Veatch.Separately, a British newspaper on March 25, 2022, acknowledged that the MoD's findings are "at least partially true" and presented evidence that the younger Biden had "helped secure millions of dollars of funding" for Metabiota that specialized in researching pandemic-causing diseases "that could be used as bioweapons". Reportedly, Hunter's Rosemont Seneca had a 13.4% stake in the company in 2014.In addition, judging from a letter emanating from Hunter's infamous laptop from hell, Metabiota also started partnering at the time with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma. During his father's vice presidential tenure, Hunter worked on Burisma's board (while having zero experience in energy matters) and received a hefty $83,000+ per month.Meanwhile, Metabiota's collaboration with the Pentagon's contractor Black & Veatch also raises questions. According to Goodman, neither he nor John Cullen has ever heard about B&V before: "But they are a sophisticated company that claims to have over 100 years of experience servicing the US government," Goodman noted.The Russian MoD revealed last spring that Black & Veatch has been working in the interests of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in Ukraine since 2008, carrying out a number of controversial biological projects, which, according to the Russian military, could be aimed at creating components of biological weapons.Speaking to Sputnik in March 2022, Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, highlighted that the Pentagon's alleged biowarfare programs in Ukraine violate both the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (BWATA). Boyle, who drafted BWATA, explained that any American citizens who participated in these apparent programs could get a life sentence under law.In this context, Zelensky's decree to destroy all information about Metabiota as well as the US Embassy's hasty move to erase information on Ukraine biolabs from its site appears exceptionally suspicious, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.Is Reckoning Coming?According to Ortel, "the only good news here is that Americans across the political spectrum do not and will not allow criminals in league with the military-industrial complex to develop, test or use bioweapons in bold contravention of treaty obligations."The Wall Street analyst expressed confidence House Republicans "are already looking seriously into Biden family corruption and hopeful that they and real investigative journalists will push hard to expose the contours of this ongoing criminal conspiracy."Still, lots of important and damning information concerning top US establishment officials remains either overlooked or swept under the rug, according to Sputnik's interlocutors. At the same time, the US mainstream media's disinformation campaigns discourage Americans from questioning more.

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/truth-too-big-to-hide-how-washington-fails-to-sweep-ukraines-biolab-revelation-under-rug-1106893548.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220415/ukraine-labs-bioweapons-can-be-used-as-tool-in-us-low-level-war-against-russia-ex-dod-analyst-says-1094788458.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/bigwigs-bucks--biolabs-us-establishment-has-a-lot-of-skeletons-in-ukraines-closet-analyst-says-1095484299.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230130/russian-military-gets-its-hands-on-over-20000-documents-on-us-biowarfare-program-in-ukraine-mod-1106822600.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us-funded biolabs in ukraine, metabiota, black & veatch, biological weapons anti-terrorism act of 1989, the defense threat reduction agency, hunter biden's laptop, joe biden, russian ministry of defense's investigation, biowarfare research in ukraine