Full Video: Sergey Lavrov's Interview With Sputnik
During the interview, Lavrov provided insights into Russia’s foreign policy and covered a number of topics, most of them related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
2023-02-02T18:23+0000
2023-02-02T18:23+0000
2023-02-02T18:28+0000
During the interview, Lavrov provided insights into Russia's foreign policy and covered a number of topics, most of them related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the attempts by the West to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia by pushing Kiev to do the dirty work.The issues broached by Lavrov during his conversation with Kiselev included military assistance provided by the West to Kiev, the role of the United States in the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West, the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing, and the prospects of Moldova becoming the "next Ukraine" in the not-so-distant future.
Full Video of Sergey Lavrov's Interview With Rossiya 24 and Sputnik
2023-02-02T18:23+0000
Full Video: Sergey Lavrov's Interview With Sputnik
18:23 GMT 02.02.2023
The Russian foreign minister sat down with Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency (Sputnik’s parent organization), on February 2 to answer questions regarding a variety of poignant issues related to Russia and its actions on the international stage.
During the interview, Lavrov provided insights into Russia’s foreign policy
and covered a number of topics, most of them related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
and the attempts by the West to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia by pushing Kiev to do the dirty work.
The issues broached by Lavrov during his conversation with Kiselev
included military assistance provided by the West to Kiev, the role of the United States in the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West, the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing, and the prospects of Moldova becoming the “next Ukraine” in the not-so-distant future.