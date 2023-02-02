International
Full Video: Sergey Lavrov's Interview With Sputnik
Full Video: Sergey Lavrov's Interview With Sputnik

18:23 GMT 02.02.2023
During the interview, Lavrov provided insights into Russia’s foreign policy and covered a number of topics, most of them related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During the interview, Lavrov provided insights into Russia’s foreign policy and covered a number of topics, most of them related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the attempts by the West to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia by pushing Kiev to do the dirty work.The issues broached by Lavrov during his conversation with Kiselev included military assistance provided by the West to Kiev, the role of the United States in the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West, the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing, and the prospects of Moldova becoming the “next Ukraine” in the not-so-distant future.
Full Video: Sergey Lavrov's Interview With Sputnik

18:23 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 02.02.2023)
The Russian foreign minister sat down with Dmitry Kiselev, general director of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency (Sputnik's parent organization), on February 2 to answer questions regarding a variety of poignant issues related to Russia and its actions on the international stage.
During the interview, Lavrov provided insights into Russia’s foreign policy and covered a number of topics, most of them related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the attempts by the West to inflict a strategic defeat upon Russia by pushing Kiev to do the dirty work.
The issues broached by Lavrov during his conversation with Kiselev included military assistance provided by the West to Kiev, the role of the United States in the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West, the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing, and the prospects of Moldova becoming the “next Ukraine” in the not-so-distant future.
