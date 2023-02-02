https://sputniknews.com/20230202/more-long-range-arms-supplied-to-kiev-further-they-should-be-moved-away-from-russia-lavrov---1106908035.html

More Long-Range Arms Supplied to Kiev, Further They Should Be Moved Away From Russia: Lavrov

More Long-Range Arms Supplied to Kiev, Further They Should Be Moved Away From Russia: Lavrov

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the US and its allies have delivered billions of dollars worth of... 02.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-02T07:59+0000

2023-02-02T07:59+0000

2023-02-02T08:50+0000

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106909630_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a0f2ee9d1e271b4518d075d3c0541dd.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the more long-range weapons are supplied to the Kiev regime by the West, the further they must be moved away from Russia's borders.In an interview with Sputnik, he underscored that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine is growing. He added that "now we are trying to move the Ukrainian army's artillery so that it cannot pose a threat to our borders, but the West is going to supply long-range weapons, which means we will have to move it further."The top Russian diplomat stressed that everybody wants the conflict in Ukraine to end, but the time factor is not the main one.According to Lavrov, the West is trying to defeat Russia in such a way so that it could not recover for decades, which is an attempt to solve the “Russian issue”.Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies against providing Kiev with arms, whih Moscow says contributes to prolongation of the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow did not turn to Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) partners with a request for assistance in connection with Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.The remarks come after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius last month announced Berlin’s decision to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something that was followed by US President Joe Biden saying that Washington will deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev.The Russian Embassy in Germany warned that “this extremely dangerous decision [by Berlin] shifts the Ukrainian conflict to a new level of standoff.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for his part told reporters that arms supplies to Ukraine by Western countries testify to their direct and growing involvement in the conflict."There are constant statements from European capitals and from Washington that the sending of various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine in no way means the involvement of these countries or the alliance in the hostilities that are taking place in Ukraine. We categorically disagree with this," Peskov added.Moscow has repeatedly warned that the US and its allies sending military aid to Kiev adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia