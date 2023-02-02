https://sputniknews.com/20230202/natos-words---theyre-not-fighting-just-arming-ridiculous-lavrovs-sputnik-interview-highlights-1106919408.html

Lavrov to Sputnik: 'NATO's Words - They're Not Fighting, Just Arming Ukraine - Ridiculous'

In an interview with Sputnik on Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov first and foremost focused on issues related to the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, also giving his thoughts on the Nord Stream gas pipeline attacks, and the Russian-Chinese relations.

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106909345_0:133:3171:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_f6dfcf44c480d30e76e70c23adfcc61d.jpg

On ‘Snowballing’ Ukraine Conflict EscalationThe top Russian diplomat told Sputnik that the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine shows signs of growing.On Borders of the Special Military Operation "If now we are seeking to move the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a distance that will not pose a threat to our territories, then the more long-range weapons are supplied to the Kiev regime, the further they will need to be moved away from Russian territory," Lavrov told Sputnik.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for supplies of long­-range missiles to Ukraine to counter Russian forces, as part of the West’s military aid to Kiev. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Monday that deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine will “directly increase the level of escalation”.On Reason for Special OperationAccording to Lavrov, President Putn "explained in detail the goals, reasons and inevitability of our special military operation. And he did this not just suddenly, but after long eight years, even more than eight years, starting with his Munich speech in 2007. For many years, he explained to the West that they rule in the wrong direction and undermine everything that they themselves have pledged to uphold, including the indivisibility of security in Europe."On NATO’s Role in Ukraine Conflict"The whole of NATO is fighting against us, and all those allegations and incantations that ‘we are not fighting, but only arming’ - this is ridiculous.”Since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, the West has pumped the Kiev regime with miliary and financial aid worth billions of dollars. On Future of Russian-Ukrainian TalksClaims that Russia refuses to negotiate with Ukraine are a lie, and Moscow will continue to refute them, Lavrov stressed. Lavrov said that nobody is trying to convince Kiev to return to the negotiating table with Moscow, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself does not feel like an independent figure, because he is being manipulated by the West.Moscow has repeatedly indicated its readiness for the negotiations, which were stalled in April 2022 and banned by Kiev at the legislative level. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted last year that Moscow is “ready to negotiate with all participants in this process about some acceptable solutions, but this is their business - it's not we who refuse negotiations.”On Russia’s Preparedness to Mark Special Op Anniversary“We are preparing sort of a report of what happened this year, what we managed to discover, and this is not only the US military biological programs, from which they are trying to disown, they lie, as always, not only the direct participation of the United States in the explosions at Nord Stream." A lot of things need to be remembered and shown by what methods the United States achieves its hegemony."On US’ Possible Involvement in Nord Stream AttackLavrov said that the words of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland about the terrorist attacks at Nord Stream pipelines demonstrate that Washington was involved in them."And this is not only the direct participation of the United States in the explosions of the Nord Streams. Now Mrs. Nuland has, in fact, turned herself in,” he pointed out.Last week, the US Under Secretary of State said that "the [US] administration is very gratified to know that Nord Stream 2" would not be operating.At the end of September, four leaks were discovered on the gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 that ran between Russia and Germany through the Baltic Sea following what was later determined to be an act of industrial sabotage. Germany, Denmark and Sweden each launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with the Russian Chief Prosecutor's Office opening an inquiry on suspicion of international terrorism as well. Sweden refused to include Russia in its investigation or disclose its findings, prompting Moscow to suggest that “the Swedish authorities are hiding something” related to the matter.On US’ Drive to Block WTO MechanismsThe top Russian diplomat said that the United States blocks the work of dispute settlement bodies within the World Trade Organization (WTO) as part of Washington’s confrontation with Beijing.According to him, the work of the WTO dispute settlement body is blocked because China is getting the better of the US and has every right to demand compensation, which the dispute settlement body will certainly be in favor of if the United States allows this body to work."The Americans are simply blocking the appointment of new members of this body to existing vacancies. There is no quorum, purely bureaucratic, such […] a Soviet-party approach. This has been happening for years," Lavrov said.On Moscow-Beijing TiesThe Russian foreign minister relations between Russia and China are mutually advantageous and do not put Moscow in a subordinate position."[Russia-China relations] do not define […] Russia as a kind of subordinate. They are mutually beneficial," Lavrov emphasized.On Accusations on His Holocaust-Related RemarksThe Russian foreign minister underscored that all Western accusations that he allegedly insulted the victims of the Holocaust are false and that "a guilty mind betrays itself.""As [former Polish President Lech] Walesa said that we need to finally deal with Russia. What is this but a demand for a 'final solution to the Russian question?' When I quoted the ideologists of Hitler's Germany who were engaged in the 'final solution of the Jewish question' and said that even now the whole of Europe, led by the United States, is being gathered against us and declared with different slogans, but the meaning is the same — finally, during the lifetime of the current generation, 'to solve the Russian question.' Yes, even if not in gas chambers, but to make Russia cease to exist as a great power, to push it to the outskirts, to destroy the economy. When unscrupulous politicians began to claim that under such comparisons Lavrov insulted the memory of the Holocaust victims— it means only one thing that a guilty mind betrays itself. And that they have no arguments," Lavrov said.The minister stressed that he did not offend the victims of the Holocaust, adding "We always honor these victims and hold special events. 'If You Want Peace, Always Be Ready to Defend Yourself' At the end of the conversation, Lavrov pointed out that he adheres to the philosophy suggesting to be ready to defend oneself if you want peace."I am definitely for peace. I am for peace. I do not remember who said: 'If you want peace, prepare for war.' I do not share this philosophy. I share the idea, which I would formulate as follows: 'If you want peace, be ready to always defend yourself," he stressed.

