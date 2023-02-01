https://sputniknews.com/20230201/deal-of-the-century-us-firm-offers-ukraine-two-combat-drones-for-one-dollar-1106875280.html
Deal of the Century? US Firm Offers Ukraine Two Combat Drones For... One Dollar
Deal of the Century? US Firm Offers Ukraine Two Combat Drones For... One Dollar
Last year, Washington supplied scores of tactical drones to Kiev as part of the US military aid package worth tens of millions of dollars
2023-02-01T09:16+0000
2023-02-01T09:16+0000
2023-02-01T09:16+0000
us
ukraine
russia
drone
special operation
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080127124_0:84:1623:997_1920x0_80_0_0_5a4cceff383418d45a95f5f2bf8b5726.jpg
The American weapons maker General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) is offering Ukrainian authorities two MQ-9 Reaper US combat drones for $1, a US newspaper has reported.The alleged goal is to help Kiev “defend itself as it prepares for an expected Russian offensive” amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.According to the paper, the MQ-9A Block 1 version that GA-ASI offers Kiev “would normally cost several million dollars a piece.”The newspaper also recalled that the US has provided Ukraine with over 700 smaller drones, including Switchblade unmanned aerial vehicles, in the past twelve months, adding that the MQ-9 Reaper is “a much more sophisticated drone with significantly longer ranges, speeds and capabilities.”Neither the White House nor the Ukrainian government has commented on the matter yet.The US had committed more than $26.7 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that by sending military aid to Kiev, they are prolonging the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221210/pentagon-reportedly-in-stalemate-over-sending-reaper-drones-to-ukraine-1105291029.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080127124_92:0:1532:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_754b52694b8db2d0ff4bc7ec0d45cf70.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us combate drone mq-9 reaper, us weapons maker general atomics, us weapons maker's offer of selling two combat drones to ukraine for one dollar
us combate drone mq-9 reaper, us weapons maker general atomics, us weapons maker's offer of selling two combat drones to ukraine for one dollar
Deal of the Century? US Firm Offers Ukraine Two Combat Drones For... One Dollar
Last year, Washington supplied scores of tactical drones to Kiev as part of the US military aid package, worth tens of millions of dollars. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance only fuels the Ukrainian conflict.
The American weapons maker General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) is offering Ukrainian authorities two MQ-9 Reaper
US combat drones for $1, a US newspaper has reported.
The alleged goal is to help Kiev “defend itself as it prepares for an expected Russian offensive” amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
“The deal would require Kiev to spend about $10 million to prepare and ship the aircraft to Ukraine, and about $8 million each year for the maintenance and sustainment of the older-model drones, which currently aren’t being used in Ukraine,” the newspaper added.
According to the paper, the MQ-9A Block 1 version that GA-ASI offers Kiev “would normally cost several million dollars a piece.”
10 December 2022, 06:01 GMT
The newspaper also recalled that the US has provided Ukraine with over 700 smaller drones, including Switchblade unmanned aerial vehicles, in the past twelve months, adding that the MQ-9 Reaper is “a much more sophisticated drone with significantly longer ranges, speeds and capabilities.”
Neither the White House nor the Ukrainian government has commented on the matter yet.
The US had committed more than $26.7 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that by sending military aid to Kiev, they are prolonging the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev
, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.