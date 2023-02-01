https://sputniknews.com/20230201/deal-of-the-century-us-firm-offers-ukraine-two-combat-drones-for-one-dollar-1106875280.html

Deal of the Century? US Firm Offers Ukraine Two Combat Drones For... One Dollar

Last year, Washington supplied scores of tactical drones to Kiev as part of the US military aid package worth tens of millions of dollars

The American weapons maker General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) is offering Ukrainian authorities two MQ-9 Reaper US combat drones for $1, a US newspaper has reported.The alleged goal is to help Kiev “defend itself as it prepares for an expected Russian offensive” amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.According to the paper, the MQ-9A Block 1 version that GA-ASI offers Kiev “would normally cost several million dollars a piece.”The newspaper also recalled that the US has provided Ukraine with over 700 smaller drones, including Switchblade unmanned aerial vehicles, in the past twelve months, adding that the MQ-9 Reaper is “a much more sophisticated drone with significantly longer ranges, speeds and capabilities.”Neither the White House nor the Ukrainian government has commented on the matter yet.The US had committed more than $26.7 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies that by sending military aid to Kiev, they are prolonging the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

