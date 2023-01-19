https://sputniknews.com/20230119/us-authorizes-25-billion-in-new-ukraine-military-aid-including-bradley-stryker-vehicles-1106506824.html

US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles

The Biden administration is authorizing a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, the Pentagon said.

"This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense and other important capabilities," the statement said on Thursday. The package includes 59 Bradley and 90 Stryker vehicles, as well as a variety of artillery, anti-armor and small arms munitions, the statement said. Additionally, the package includes eight Avenger air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems previously provided by the United States, the statement added.

