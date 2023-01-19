https://sputniknews.com/20230119/us-authorizes-25-billion-in-new-ukraine-military-aid-including-bradley-stryker-vehicles-1106506824.html
US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles
US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles
The Biden administration is authorizing a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, the Pentagon said.
2023-01-19T23:30+0000
2023-01-19T23:30+0000
2023-01-19T23:25+0000
world
ukraine
us military aid
us
m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle
us army stryker
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103118/31/1031183197_373:0:2048:942_1920x0_80_0_0_390c91bf2d1b73a96a257e5043036a41.jpg
"This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense and other important capabilities," the statement said on Thursday. The package includes 59 Bradley and 90 Stryker vehicles, as well as a variety of artillery, anti-armor and small arms munitions, the statement said. Additionally, the package includes eight Avenger air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems previously provided by the United States, the statement added.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103118/31/1031183197_703:0:1959:942_1920x0_80_0_0_8082c90d09e42758fb3b601549dc64ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us department of defense, pentagon, us military aid, biden administration, ukraine
us department of defense, pentagon, us military aid, biden administration, ukraine
US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is authorizing a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, the Defense Department (DoD) said in a statement.
"This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense and other important capabilities," the statement said on Thursday.
The package includes 59 Bradley and 90 Stryker vehicles, as well as a variety of artillery, anti-armor and small arms munitions, the statement said.
Additionally, the package includes eight Avenger air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems previously provided by the United States, the statement added.