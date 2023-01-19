International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/us-authorizes-25-billion-in-new-ukraine-military-aid-including-bradley-stryker-vehicles-1106506824.html
US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles
US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles
The Biden administration is authorizing a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, the Pentagon said.
2023-01-19T23:30+0000
2023-01-19T23:25+0000
world
ukraine
us military aid
us
m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle
us army stryker
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103118/31/1031183197_373:0:2048:942_1920x0_80_0_0_390c91bf2d1b73a96a257e5043036a41.jpg
"This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense and other important capabilities," the statement said on Thursday. The package includes 59 Bradley and 90 Stryker vehicles, as well as a variety of artillery, anti-armor and small arms munitions, the statement said. Additionally, the package includes eight Avenger air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems previously provided by the United States, the statement added.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103118/31/1031183197_703:0:1959:942_1920x0_80_0_0_8082c90d09e42758fb3b601549dc64ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us department of defense, pentagon, us military aid, biden administration, ukraine
us department of defense, pentagon, us military aid, biden administration, ukraine

US Authorizes $2.5 Billion in New Ukraine Military Aid Including Bradley, Stryker Vehicles

23:30 GMT 19.01.2023
© Flickr / 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav Div Bradley infantry fighting vehicles
Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
© Flickr / 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cav Div
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is authorizing a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers among other equipment, the Defense Department (DoD) said in a statement.
"This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It contains hundreds of armored vehicles, critical support for Ukraine’s air defense and other important capabilities," the statement said on Thursday.
The package includes 59 Bradley and 90 Stryker vehicles, as well as a variety of artillery, anti-armor and small arms munitions, the statement said.
Additionally, the package includes eight Avenger air defense systems and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems previously provided by the United States, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала