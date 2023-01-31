International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/live-updates-western-tanks-supplied-to-ukraine-will-become-targets-dpr-acting-head-pushilin-says-1106841977.html
LIVE UPDATES: Western Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Will Become Targets, DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says
LIVE UPDATES: Western Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Will Become Targets, DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2023, following the plea from the Donetsk and Lugansk People`s Republics to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Kiev
2023-01-31T04:32+0000
2023-01-31T04:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
us
nato
weapons
sanctions
conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106729325_202:0:3843:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1b1b321bcad6a42ec75d791154b222.jpg
ukraine
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/1a/1106729325_657:0:3388:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab635a3be67b19427ae0c2fd236155e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special military operation in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk people`s republics
special military operation in ukraine, donetsk and lugansk people`s republics
This picture taken on May 19, 2022 shows soldiers on a Polish Leopard tank as troops from Poland, USA, France and Sweden take part in the DEFENDER-Europe 22 military exercise, in Nowogard, Poland - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Western Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Will Become Targets, DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says

04:32 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 31.01.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following the plea from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Kiev.
Since October 2022, the Russian military has been performing precision strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States and western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.
Last week, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:01 GMT 31.01.2023
NATO Has Already Entered Into Direct Confrontation With Russia - DPR Acting Head
NATO has already entered into a direct confrontation with Russia, and the buildup of the alliance's military presence near the Russian borders was visible long before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"The NATO bloc has already entered into a direct confrontation with Russia. We saw the buildup of NATO's military presence near the Russian borders long before the start of the special military operation," Pushilin said.

"NATO has been involved in the conflict from the very beginning and every day they are more openly demonstrating their presence. We are seeing supplies of weapons to Ukraine, rearmament and training of the forces of the North Atlantic alliance, deployment of new combat groups in the southeast of Europe and in the Baltic states," he said.
04:37 GMT 31.01.2023
Netherlands Has Not Received Request for F-16s From Kiev, But Ready to Consider It - Rutte
The Netherlands has not received a request from Ukraine for the supply of F-16 fighters, but is ready to consider it, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"As for the F-16 fighters, we have not received such a request [from Ukraine]. But if this happens, it will be an important stage. We will consider it and consult with our allies," Rutte said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in The Hague, broadcast on the Elysee Palace's website.

On Sunday, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, spoke in favor of sending fighter jets to Ukraine, in particular, US-made F-16 fighters or Soviet-made fighters from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic.
04:37 GMT 31.01.2023
Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Says 19 Artillery Mounts Will Be Handed to Ukraine
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during a joint briefing with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a visit to Nikolayev and Odesa that 19 new artillery systems would be handed over to Ukraine.

On Monday, Zelenskyy and Frederiksen visited in Nikolayev the destroyed building of the regional state administration and terminals with vegetable oil, the commercial seaport, and an individual heating point.

Zelenskyy said Kiev's needs to strengthen air and anti-ship defense, as well as increase the supply of howitzers, were discussed in detail.

"Denmark will support you as long as it takes. We will support you with weapons, training, humanitarian support, reconstruction, our goal is to remain one of the largest donors. We decided to give you all 19 new artillery systems," Frederiksen said.
04:37 GMT 31.01.2023
Western Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Will Become Targets, DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says
Any possible supplies of Western tanks to Ukraine will not decide anything - the tanks will become another target for Russia, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

“As for the plans announced by the West to supply tanks to Ukraine, there is no doubt that all of them will become a target for the Russian army, like all previous armored vehicles, which, in fact, caused its shortage," Pushilin said.

"And in general, these tanks will decide nothing. Our side has serious countercapabilities," he said when asked whether the plans announced by the West to supply tanks could postpone the liberation of the DPR.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала