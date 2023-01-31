https://sputniknews.com/20230131/biden-zelensky-to-hold-talks-on-ukraines-weapons-requests-1106861227.html

Biden, Zelensky to Hold Talks on Ukraine's Latest Weapons Requests

The United States delivered over $25 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in 2022, and announced several new 'aid' packages in December and January... 31.01.2023, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden has announced his intention to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, about Kiev's calls for the delivery of advanced military hardware."We're going to talk," Biden said, speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday morning.Asked whether Washington would entertain sending F-16 fighter jets, as requested by Kiev, and a raft of reports that US officials were already actively pushing the idea, Biden firmly said that the answer was "no."White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Ukraine didn't need F-16s right now because it was already being provided with the military equipment needed for its operations in the winter and spring.Ukraine has already received tens of billions of dollars' worth of military assistance from Washington and its NATO allies, with the latest assistance to include heavy main battle tanks and Patriot missile systems. The US and its allies have ignored Russia's repeated warnings about the implications of arms deliveries to Kiev, including the dangers of escalating the conflict and resulting in weapons being smuggled out of the country and ending up in the hands of criminal groups or terrorists.Last week, US House Foreign Relations Committee chief Michael McCaul urged Washington to deliver even more powerful weapons, including long-range ATACMS strike systems, to "hit Crimea."After Germany folded to months of pressure from Kiev and Washington on deploying its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Ukrainian officials immediately upped their demands to include strike fighters, submarines, and a recently decommissioned German frigate, to "kick the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea."French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Monday that nothing was off the table after being asked if Paris could deploy fighters to Kiev. Macron met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov Tuesday to discuss French support for Ukraine's war effort.Poland indicated that it could only transfer its stocks of F-16s in coordination with NATO, while Germany has said that fighters are out of the question.

