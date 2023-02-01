International
Nearly Four Times as Many Americans Now Say US Gives ‘Too Much’ to Ukraine – Poll
Nearly Four Times as Many Americans Now Say US Gives ‘Too Much’ to Ukraine – Poll
The number of Americans who think the US is giving “too much” to Ukraine has nearly quadrupled in less than a year, according to a new poll conducted by Pew Research.
The number of Americans who think the US is giving "too much" to Ukraine has nearly quadrupled in less than a year, according to a new poll conducted by Pew Research.Americans who believe the US is supplying "too much" cash and weapons to the Zelensky regime now outnumber those who believe it is providing "too little," per the results.Cumulatively, the percentage of Americans growing disillusioned with Washington's latest military gambit has increased from 7% to 26% in the last 10 months.Undoubtedly, the most significant increase was seen among those who lean Republican. Since March 2022, the share of Republicans who see the US as doing "too much" to prop up the Kiev regime has risen by over four times – from just 9% to a full 40%.Just 24% of those surveyed responded that what the US government is giving is "about right," while only 17% said it should send more.There was a clear partisan divide among respondents. Just 29% of Republicans said that "Russia's invasion of Ukraine" is a "direct threat to US interests" (down from 51% last March) whereas 43% of Democrats felt that way (down from 50%).But dissatisfaction with the US proxy war against Russia is no longer limited to the right. Across the board, Americans are now far more likely to oppose further moves by Washington to pump Ukraine full of weapons.Even Democrats are now three times as likely to agree as they were in March, with the share saying the Biden administration is giving Kiev "too much" having grown from 5% to 15%.But it's unclear whether the results will translate into a meaningful shift in policy. Democrats who published a letter in October calling on Biden to support "a negotiated settlement and ceasefire" and "engage in direct talks with Russia" lasted less than 24 hours before retracting their statement under intense pressure from their superiors in Washington.
Growing dissatisfaction with the transatlantic elite’s insistence on pumping Ukraine full of American cash and weapons is apparently no longer confined to the right.
The number of Americans who think the US is giving “too much” to Ukraine has nearly quadrupled in less than a year, according to a new poll conducted by Pew Research.
Americans who believe the US is supplying “too much” cash and weapons to the Zelensky regime now outnumber those who believe it is providing “too little,” per the results.
Cumulatively, the percentage of Americans growing disillusioned with Washington’s latest military gambit has increased from 7% to 26% in the last 10 months.
Undoubtedly, the most significant increase was seen among those who lean Republican. Since March 2022, the share of Republicans who see the US as doing “too much” to prop up the Kiev regime has risen by over four times – from just 9% to a full 40%.
Just 24% of those surveyed responded that what the US government is giving is “about right,” while only 17% said it should send more.
There was a clear partisan divide among respondents. Just 29% of Republicans said that “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” is a “direct threat to US interests” (down from 51% last March) whereas 43% of Democrats felt that way (down from 50%).
But dissatisfaction with the US proxy war against Russia is no longer limited to the right. Across the board, Americans are now far more likely to oppose further moves by Washington to pump Ukraine full of weapons.
Even Democrats are now three times as likely to agree as they were in March, with the share saying the Biden administration is giving Kiev “too much” having grown from 5% to 15%.
But it’s unclear whether the results will translate into a meaningful shift in policy. Democrats who published a letter in October calling on Biden to support “a negotiated settlement and ceasefire” and “engage in direct talks with Russia” lasted less than 24 hours before retracting their statement under intense pressure from their superiors in Washington.
