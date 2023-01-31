International
WATCH: Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
Former Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Arrives in Taiwan: Report
Former Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Arrives in Taiwan: Report
Former head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, retired Adm. Philip Davidson, arrived in Taiwan to discuss security issues with the island's leadership, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Davidson, who claimed in 2021 that China could possibly attack Taiwan before 2027, arrived on the island on Monday as part of the US delegation from the National Bureau of Asian Research, the report said. The delegation will meet with Taiwan's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, local security council officials, the ministries of defense and economy, as well as other government officials, according to the news agency. The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US and Japan, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
31.01.2023
