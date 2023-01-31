https://sputniknews.com/20230131/former-head-of-us-indo-pacific-command-arrives-in-taiwan-report-1106860185.html
Former Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Arrives in Taiwan: Report
Former Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Arrives in Taiwan: Report
Former head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, retired Adm. Philip Davidson, arrived in Taiwan to discuss security issues with the island's leadership, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.
2023-01-31T14:30+0000
2023-01-31T14:30+0000
2023-01-31T14:31+0000
world
taiwan
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080352387_0:0:2997:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_1e7d2205733ce3f02833128e9cf26738.jpg
Davidson, who claimed in 2021 that China could possibly attack Taiwan before 2027, arrived on the island on Monday as part of the US delegation from the National Bureau of Asian Research, the report said. The delegation will meet with Taiwan's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, local security council officials, the ministries of defense and economy, as well as other government officials, according to the news agency. The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August 2022. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US and Japan, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
https://sputniknews.com/20230131/whats-new-in-us-latest-rhetoric-on-china-1106852459.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080352387_69:0:2798:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a31874c6773647b8b25a84161322ac8d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us china relations, tensions over taiwan, us official visits taiwan, us china policy
us china relations, tensions over taiwan, us official visits taiwan, us china policy
Former Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Arrives in Taiwan: Report
14:30 GMT 31.01.2023 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 31.01.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Former head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, retired Adm. Philip Davidson, arrived in Taiwan to discuss security issues with the island's leadership, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Davidson, who claimed in 2021 that China could possibly attack Taiwan before 2027
, arrived on the island
on Monday as part of the US delegation from the National Bureau of Asian Research, the report said.
The delegation will meet with Taiwan's leader, Tsai Ing-wen, local security council officials, the ministries of defense and economy, as well as other government officials, according to the news agency.
The situation around Taiwan escalated
after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island
in early August 2022. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises
in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US and Japan, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing opposes any official contacts
of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.