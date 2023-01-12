https://sputniknews.com/20230112/pentagon-chief-us-seriously-doubts-chinese-vessel-activity-means-invasion-of-taiwan-imminent-1106237908.html

Pentagon Chief: US 'Seriously Doubts' Chinese Vessel Activity Means Invasion of Taiwan Imminent

Pentagon Chief: US 'Seriously Doubts' Chinese Vessel Activity Means Invasion of Taiwan Imminent

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a news conference that he "seriously doubts" the increased activity of China's naval...

lloyd austin

antony blinken

"We've seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan, and again, we believe that they endeavor to establish a new normal, but whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt that," Austin said on Wednesday.Tensions surrounding Taiwan were more recently kicked up over the last several months after the visit by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022. At the time, China condemned the trip, blasting it as a show of supporting separatism. In the days that followed, large-scale military drills were held in the area.Although Taiwan is self-governing and has been since 1949, China views the island nation as a province that will be brought back into the fold. To date, Beijing has opposed official contacts of foreign states with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.Austin's latest remarks came shortly after he participated in a meeting with his Japanese counterparts, in which he also declared that the Biden administration would help arm Tokyo with counter-strike capabilities in order to further enhance regional stability.Japan is boosting its security capabilities as North Korea continues to make more progress with its nuclear program and China continues its military buildup, especially around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, according to the Japanese officials.Last month, Japanese media reported the country would acquire a counter-strike capability for defensive purposes. Japan plans to spend nearly $38 billion to develop defense capabilities over the next five years, according to media reports.Japan's Top Diplomat: Establishment of Stable Relations With Beijing EssentialJapanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said during the news conference that establishing a constructive and stable relationship with China is essential regardless of the challenges between the two countries.Hayashi also said Japan and the United States would continue to seek to strengthen communication with Beijing, especially in the area of security.Blinken said he would have an opportunity to travel to China in the coming weeks to follow up on US President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and make progress bolstering lines of communication with China.Japan and the United States have complex and consequential relationships with China, Blinken added.

