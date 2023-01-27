https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russian-embassy-in-washington-recent-us-sanctions-prove-inefficiency-of-retaliatory-measure-1106745776.html

Russian Embassy in Washington: Recent US Sanctions Prove 'Inefficiency' of Retaliatory Measure

The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday that the recent sanctions, imposed on Russia by the United States, showed the "inefficiency and absurdity" of this approach more clearly.

"The US keeps 'brandishing' with their illegitimate sanctions threats. Another 'portion' of restrictions against Russia was announced on January 26th. With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious," the embassy said on Telegram.The embassy believes that foreign entrepreneurs and companies would be the first to suffer from "constant expansion of restrictive measures" and "constantly shrinking" opportunities to continue cooperation with Russia. The embassy said that Russia is open to establishing new business contacts, but "only on the basis of an honest approach, while maintaining market, competitive conditions for doing business."The latest batch of sanctions issued by the US against Moscow targeted the Wagner Group, which Washington designated as a "transnational criminal organization." The designation effectively freezes any assets the group has in the US and prohibits Americans from offering any support.Additional sanctions were implemented against various individuals and firms associated with Russia's defense sector, as well as associated of Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Thursday sanctions update also came as the Biden administration confirmed that it would be providing Ukraine with the Abrams tanks, of which US officials were initially hesitant to do.

