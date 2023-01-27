International
Russian Embassy in Washington: Recent US Sanctions Prove 'Inefficiency' of Retaliatory Measure
Russian Embassy in Washington: Recent US Sanctions Prove 'Inefficiency' of Retaliatory Measure
The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday that the recent sanctions, imposed on Russia by the United States, showed the "inefficiency and absurdity" of this approach more clearly.
03:24 GMT 27.01.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday that the recent sanctions, imposed on Russia by the United States, showed the "inefficiency and absurdity" of this approach more clearly.
"The US keeps 'brandishing' with their illegitimate sanctions threats. Another 'portion' of restrictions against Russia was announced on January 26th. With each new wave of economic barriers, the inefficiency and absurdity of this approach becomes more obvious," the embassy said on Telegram.

"Russia is successfully resisting attempts to impose a line of behavior chosen by the United States. Such 'stress checks' are not new to us. ... Despite all the sanctions, our market remains attractive, including for foreign investors. It adapts to new conditions."

The embassy believes that foreign entrepreneurs and companies would be the first to suffer from "constant expansion of restrictive measures" and "constantly shrinking" opportunities to continue cooperation with Russia.
The embassy said that Russia is open to establishing new business contacts, but "only on the basis of an honest approach, while maintaining market, competitive conditions for doing business."
The latest batch of sanctions issued by the US against Moscow targeted the Wagner Group, which Washington designated as a "transnational criminal organization." The designation effectively freezes any assets the group has in the US and prohibits Americans from offering any support.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Why Sending Leopard 2 & M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine is NATO's Grave Mistake
Yesterday, 17:34 GMT
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Why Sending Leopard 2 & M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine is NATO's Grave Mistake
Yesterday, 17:34 GMT
Additional sanctions were implemented against various individuals and firms associated with Russia's defense sector, as well as associated of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Thursday sanctions update also came as the Biden administration confirmed that it would be providing Ukraine with the Abrams tanks, of which US officials were initially hesitant to do.
