Lavrov Says US, EU Countries Seeking to Restore Africa's Colonial Dependence

This article is about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov remarks that the United States and European countries, requiring African states to stop cooperation with Russia, are seeking to restore the continent's colonial dependence.

"In Africa, we know, American, British, and other European delegations regularly appear, which, with a persistence worthy of better application, require African countries not to cooperate with the Russian Federation, not to go against a general discipline, by which they, the West, understand the restoration of colonial dependence, by and large, but already in a new form," Lavrov told journalists after the visit to Eritrea. The minister noted that the African continent has enormous potential for economic development. The minister added that hybrid wars that are being waged by Western countries will not be able to stop the development of new centers of economic and political power. The minister noted that countries like China and India have already surpassed the US in many aspects. This week, Lavrov visited South Africa, Eswatini, and Angola as a part of his tour across Sub-Saharan Africa, with Eritrea having been the final destination of the minister's tour.

