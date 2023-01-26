https://sputniknews.com/20230126/russia-not-going-to-use-us-dollar-in-trade-with-africa-ambassador-says-1106721884.html

Russia Not Going to Use US Dollar in Trade with Africa, Ambassador Says

In this article, Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says that the BRICS single currency will facilitate transactions between Russia and Africa

Experts and diplomats from Russia and South Africa met on January 25 at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Russian capital to discuss ways to strengthen ties in the new geopolitical context.During the meeting, Oleg Ozerov, ambassador at large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said that alternative currencies to the dollar will be used to maintain the pace of trade relations between Russia and Africa.However, the ambassador believes that Russia should focus on using national currencies in business transactions, as the BRICS currency is a medium- to long-term project.The project to create a single BRICS currency has been under discussion since June last year, but is likely to gain momentum amid the increased use of economic sanctions as a tool of geopolitical pressure by countries of the collective West.According to a June 2022 statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, BRICS will have "an international reserve currency based on the basket of currencies of our countries."This type of currency would be used exclusively for international trade transactions and would not replace the national currencies of the member countries. The project under discussion in BRICS aims to reduce dependence on the dollar and is similar to the one announced by the presidents of Brazil and Argentina on Monday, January 23.On Monday, January 23, during a visit to Argentina, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his support for this type of initiative.Russia and South AfricaSouth Africa, which will chair BRICS in 2023, has been in the spotlight for its determination to maintain a policy of neutrality on the Ukrainian conflict. The country abstained from most votes on the issue at the UN General Assembly, but reportedly came under pressure from western diplomats to reverse its position.On January 23, during a visit to South Africa, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised South Africa's resistance to pressure from countries hostile to Russia.Mikatekiso Kubayi, a researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with the University of South Africa (UNISA), also praised Russia's resilience during discussions at the Valdai International Discussion Club.Rasigan Maharajh, a founding director of the South African Institute for Economic Research on Innovation at Tswane University of Technology, said that his country recognizes the role of the Russian people in liberating the country from the institutionalized racism of apartheid.Political coordination between Pretoria and Moscow at the state level remains fine-tuned as the Ukrainian conflict approaches its first year.Induced MediaThe good relations between the states do not prevent the South African media from biased coverage of the Ukrainian conflict, Kubayi found. The researcher reported that the local media is oligopolized and tends to uncritically reproduce reports from large western conglomerates.Mazaradj said he hoped "people will pay attention to the coincidence between the private sector participants and those working to advance these propaganda efforts of the collective West."

