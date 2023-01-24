International
Lavrov: BRICS Working to Boost Payments in National Currencies as Dollar Unreliable
Lavrov: BRICS Working to Boost Payments in National Currencies as Dollar Unreliable
BRICS countries are actively working on increasing payments in national currencies in mutual trade and financial operations due to the unreliability of the dollar
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS Business Forum that the five major emerging economies within the group (Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa) should establish an international reserve system based on a basket of BRICS currencies. Although it may take years for the group to create the monetary system, the final result is likely to be an equilibrium between the competing Western dollar-based system and the BRICS currency basket. BRICS is an informal association of several of the world's largest developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and adopt a common approach to global economic challenges.
Lavrov: BRICS Working to Boost Payments in National Currencies as Dollar Unreliable

12:56 GMT 24.01.2023
