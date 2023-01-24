https://sputniknews.com/20230124/lavrov-brics-working-to-boost-payments-in-national-currencies-as-dollar-unreliable-1106652210.html
Lavrov: BRICS Working to Boost Payments in National Currencies as Dollar Unreliable
Lavrov: BRICS Working to Boost Payments in National Currencies as Dollar Unreliable
BRICS countries are actively working on increasing payments in national currencies in mutual trade and financial operations due to the unreliability of the dollar
2023-01-24T12:56+0000
2023-01-24T12:56+0000
2023-01-24T13:37+0000
economy
brics
reserve currency
us dollar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106651849_0:174:3023:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_c4b6f907dae417436a1968cf29b4f292.jpg
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS Business Forum that the five major emerging economies within the group (Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa) should establish an international reserve system based on a basket of BRICS currencies. Although it may take years for the group to create the monetary system, the final result is likely to be an equilibrium between the competing Western dollar-based system and the BRICS currency basket. BRICS is an informal association of several of the world's largest developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and adopt a common approach to global economic challenges.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106651849_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_168b810f4e38a026f89b33396879c28b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics, reserve currencies, us dollar, international reserve system
brics, reserve currencies, us dollar, international reserve system
Lavrov: BRICS Working to Boost Payments in National Currencies as Dollar Unreliable
12:56 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 24.01.2023)
MBABANE (Sputnik) - BRICS countries are actively working on increasing payments in national currencies in mutual trade and financial operations due to the unreliability of the dollar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The share of national currencies in settlements between the BRICS countries is already rapidly growing. The BRICS countries have initiatives that address the need to work on the creation of their own currency. The reason is very simple: we cannot rely on mechanisms which are in the hands of those who can cheat at any time and refuse to fulfill their obligations," Lavrov said following his talks with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS Business Forum that the five major emerging economies within the group (Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa) should establish an international reserve system
based on a basket of BRICS currencies. Although it may take years for the group to create the monetary system, the final result is likely to be an equilibrium between the competing Western dollar-based system and the BRICS currency basket.
BRICS
is an informal association of several of the world's largest developing economies, which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation between these nations and adopt a common approach to global economic challenges.