The Orlan-10 drones, which operate in conditions of constant electronic warfare in Ukraine, are equipped with special optics and thermal imagers to search for targets.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video which shows work of the multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Orlan-10 in Ukraine, where Moscow continues its special military operation.In the clip, the Russian soldiers are seen installing a platform to launch the Orlan-10 drone.Part of the footage shows a Russian serviceman elaborate on the tasks that the Russian military implements with the help of the Orlan-10s.He added that the Orlan-10 drones mainly help detect deployments of the Ukrainian military, whose location is then transmitted to the Russian headquarters where a subsequent decision is made.Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 after requests from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them from intensified Ukrainian attacks.
Watch Russian Orlan-10 Drones in Combat During Ukraine Op
The Orlan-10 drones, which operate in conditions of constant electronic warfare in Ukraine, are equipped with special optics and thermal imagers to search for targets.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video which shows work of the multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) Orlan-10 in Ukraine, where Moscow continues its special military operation.
In the clip, the Russian soldiers are seen installing a platform to launch the Orlan-10 drone.
Part of the footage shows a Russian serviceman elaborate on the tasks that the Russian military
implements with the help of the Orlan-10s.
“The drones fly to the area of work, looking for cellular subscribers and defining their location. We also send SMS to them and determine their belonging to a specific country,” the servicemen is heard saying.
1 September 2022, 13:43 GMT
He added that the Orlan-10 drones mainly help detect deployments of the Ukrainian military
, whose location is then transmitted to the Russian headquarters where a subsequent decision is made.
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine
on February 24, 2022 after requests from the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect them from intensified Ukrainian attacks.