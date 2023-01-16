https://sputniknews.com/20230116/kremlin-on-dnepropetrovsk-building-collapse-russian-military-not-striking-civilian-infrastructure-1106397213.html

Kremlin on Dnepropetrovsk Building Collapse: Russian Military Not Striking Civilian Infrastructure

Russian military is not striking civilian building and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and the cause of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Dnepropetrovsk was Kiev's interceptor missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Russian armed forces do not strike residential buildings or civilian infrastructure facilities, strikes are carried out against military targets," Peskov said. The spokesman added that Ukrainian officials said that this tragedy was a result of an anti-aircraft missile.

