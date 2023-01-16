International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin on Dnepropetrovsk Building Collapse: Russian Military Not Striking Civilian Infrastructure
Kremlin on Dnepropetrovsk Building Collapse: Russian Military Not Striking Civilian Infrastructure
Russian military is not striking civilian building and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and the cause of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Dnepropetrovsk was Kiev's interceptor missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"The Russian armed forces do not strike residential buildings or civilian infrastructure facilities, strikes are carried out against military targets," Peskov said. The spokesman added that Ukrainian officials said that this tragedy was a result of an anti-aircraft missile.
Kremlin on Dnepropetrovsk Building Collapse: Russian Military Not Striking Civilian Infrastructure

12:39 GMT 16.01.2023 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 16.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Roman ChopEmergency workers clear the rubble after building collapse in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine
