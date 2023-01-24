International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230124/in-joe--donalds-footsteps-classified-memos-found-in-ex-veep-mike-pences-home-1106663632.html
In Joe & Donald's Footsteps? Classified Memos Found in ex-Veep Mike Pence's Home
In Joe & Donald's Footsteps? Classified Memos Found in ex-Veep Mike Pence's Home
Classified documents were found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, the US mainstream press broke on January 24. 24.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-24T18:31+0000
2023-01-24T18:31+0000
americas
us
joe biden
mike pence
classified
classified documents
biden classified files
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092121893_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_019c9c1e878d0b243f382db6e2af32e6.jpg
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence has found a dozen documents marked classified in the former Trump official's new home in Carmel, Indiana.Reportedly, the lawyer handed the sensitive government records to the FBI. It's unclear what issues the documents in question are related to and what level of sensitivity or classification they have.The bureau and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have kicked off a review of the classified materials and how they found their way to Pence’s private house.Previously, Pence repeatedly said that he did not have any classified documents in his possession. However, the former vice president reportedly asked his lawyer to conduct a search of his home in the wake of the unfolding classified memo saga involving Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Eventually, the attorney found a batch of documents with classified markings in an unsecured place among other materials which were stored in four boxes.Pence's lawyer informed the National Archives, which in turn informed the Justice Department about the discovery. The FBI requested that the former vice president take the documents with classified markings and Pence agreed. Pence's legal team transported other materials, stored in the aforementioned boxes, to the National Archives to conduct the review for compliance with the Presidential Records Act.The US media quoted a letter written by Pence’s representative to the National Archives that said that a "small number of documents bearing classified markings" were accidentally boxed and transported to the vice president’s home. The letter argued that “Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," adding that the former official "stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."According to the press, Pence’s DC office was also searched, but no classified records were found there.The discovery came on the heels of US President Joe Biden's classified memo scandal. Sensitive government records were found at several unsecured places in Biden's premises in Delaware and his Pennsylvania-based think tank, the Penn Biden Center. Reportedly, some documents covered UK, China and Ukraine and originated from Biden's tenure as vice president. Attorney General Merrick Garland has picked a special counsel to investigate Biden's case. Prior to that, several batches of classified materials were found in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during an FBI raid last year. Before that the former president turned a number of classified documents over to the National Archives.
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/all-deny--deflect-bidens-no-regrets-response-to-classified-docs-row-ripped-as-really-dumb--1106564745.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230116/contagious-syndrome-how-clinton--obama-used-to-mishandle-classified-docs-akin-to-biden-1106411646.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092121893_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_447b31e19d663087815dab47408e78d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pence's classified memos, classified memos found at pence's indiana home, biden's classified memo scandal, fbi's raid of trump's mar-a-lago home
pence's classified memos, classified memos found at pence's indiana home, biden's classified memo scandal, fbi's raid of trump's mar-a-lago home

In Joe & Donald's Footsteps? Classified Memos Found in ex-Veep Mike Pence's Home

18:31 GMT 24.01.2023
© AP Photo / Charles KrupaFormer Vice President Mike Pence stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a gathering, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manchester, N.H.
Former Vice President Mike Pence stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a gathering, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
© AP Photo / Charles Krupa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Classified documents were found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, the US mainstream press broke on January 24.
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence has found a dozen documents marked classified in the former Trump official's new home in Carmel, Indiana.
Reportedly, the lawyer handed the sensitive government records to the FBI. It's unclear what issues the documents in question are related to and what level of sensitivity or classification they have.
The bureau and the Justice Department’s National Security Division have kicked off a review of the classified materials and how they found their way to Pence’s private house.
Previously, Pence repeatedly said that he did not have any classified documents in his possession. However, the former vice president reportedly asked his lawyer to conduct a search of his home in the wake of the unfolding classified memo saga involving Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Eventually, the attorney found a batch of documents with classified markings in an unsecured place among other materials which were stored in four boxes.
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 20, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
Americas
‘All Deny & Deflect’: Biden's 'No Regrets' Response to Classified Docs Row Ripped as ‘Really Dumb'
22 January, 05:43 GMT
Pence's lawyer informed the National Archives, which in turn informed the Justice Department about the discovery. The FBI requested that the former vice president take the documents with classified markings and Pence agreed. Pence's legal team transported other materials, stored in the aforementioned boxes, to the National Archives to conduct the review for compliance with the Presidential Records Act.
The US media quoted a letter written by Pence’s representative to the National Archives that said that a "small number of documents bearing classified markings" were accidentally boxed and transported to the vice president’s home.
The letter argued that “Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," adding that the former official "stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."
Former President Bill Clinton, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, current President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama greet members of the Maryland Congressional delegation as they arrive at the funeral service for Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at New Psalmist Baptist Church on October 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2023
Opinion & Analysis
Contagious Syndrome: How Clinton & Obama Used to Mishandle Classified Docs Akin to Biden
16 January, 18:59 GMT
According to the press, Pence’s DC office was also searched, but no classified records were found there.
The discovery came on the heels of US President Joe Biden's classified memo scandal. Sensitive government records were found at several unsecured places in Biden's premises in Delaware and his Pennsylvania-based think tank, the Penn Biden Center. Reportedly, some documents covered UK, China and Ukraine and originated from Biden's tenure as vice president. Attorney General Merrick Garland has picked a special counsel to investigate Biden's case.
Prior to that, several batches of classified materials were found in Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during an FBI raid last year. Before that the former president turned a number of classified documents over to the National Archives.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала