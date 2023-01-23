LIVE UPDATES: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in South Africa

In summer 2022, Sergey Lavrov conducted a major African tour, visiting the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt. In September 2022, he also held talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has begun his visit to South Africa, which is this year's BRICS host country, thus starting his African tour, the foreign ministry has announced.

It is expected that talks will involve relations between Russia and South Africa, as well as the agenda for the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] blox. Africa's most industrialized country added the "S" to BRIC in 2010.

This year, South Africa will host the organization's events, which will take place in person for the first time since 2019.