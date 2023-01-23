International
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in South Africa
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in South Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has started his African tour, arriving in this year's BRICS host country, South Africa. On Monday, he is planning to meet with the state's leadership.
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in South Africa

LIVE UPDATES: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in South Africa

06:41 GMT 23.01.2023 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 23.01.2023)
Being updated
In summer 2022, Sergey Lavrov conducted a major African tour, visiting the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt. In September 2022, he also held talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has begun his visit to South Africa, which is this year's BRICS host country, thus starting his African tour, the foreign ministry has announced.
It is expected that talks will involve relations between Russia and South Africa, as well as the agenda for the BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] blox. Africa's most industrialized country added the "S" to BRIC in 2010.
This year, South Africa will host the organization's events, which will take place in person for the first time since 2019.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
07:54 GMT 23.01.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Start Talks With His South African Counterpart
06:57 GMT 23.01.2023
06:11 GMT 23.01.2023
Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in South Africa
04:25 GMT
06:11 GMT 23.01.2023
