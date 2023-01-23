https://sputniknews.com/20230123/russian-south-african-fms-hold-joint-presser-after-bilateral-meeting-in-pretoria-1106610341.html

Russian, South African FMs Hold Joint Presser After Bilateral Meeting in Pretoria

Sputnik is live from Pretoria, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. After their talks, the two ministers hold a joint press conference.

Sputnik is live from Pretoria, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor are holding a joint press conference after talks.Lavrov arrived in Pretoria on Monday morning to discuss bilateral relations and intra-BRICS cooperation with the South African leadership.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

