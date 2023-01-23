https://sputniknews.com/20230123/russian-south-african-fms-hold-joint-presser-after-bilateral-meeting-in-pretoria-1106610341.html
Russian, South African FMs Hold Joint Presser After Bilateral Meeting in Pretoria
Sputnik is live from Pretoria, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. After their talks, the two ministers hold a joint press conference.
Sputnik is live from Pretoria, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor are holding a joint press conference after talks.Lavrov arrived in Pretoria on Monday morning to discuss bilateral relations and intra-BRICS cooperation with the South African leadership.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
10:19 GMT 23.01.2023 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 23.01.2023)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to South Africa comes after his 2022 African tour, which covered the Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Egypt, as well as his talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2022.
Sputnik is live from Pretoria, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor are holding a joint press conference after talks.
Lavrov arrived in Pretoria on Monday morning to discuss bilateral relations and intra-BRICS cooperation with the South African leadership.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!