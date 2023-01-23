https://sputniknews.com/20230123/russias-lavrov-arrives-in-south-africa-1106599562.html

Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in South Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on an official visit to South Africa on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The minister's plane landed at Air Force Base Waterkloof on the outskirts of Pretoria on Monday morning. Lavrov is set to hold talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, as well as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The last time that the Russian foreign minister met with Pandor was in September of last year, at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

