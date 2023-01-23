International
Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in South Africa
Russia’s Lavrov Arrives in South Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on an official visit to South Africa on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The minister's plane landed at Air Force Base Waterkloof on the outskirts of Pretoria on Monday morning. Lavrov is set to hold talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, as well as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The last time that the Russian foreign minister met with Pandor was in September of last year, at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
04:25 GMT 23.01.2023
PRETORIA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on an official visit to South Africa on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
The minister's plane landed at Air Force Base Waterkloof on the outskirts of Pretoria on Monday morning.
Lavrov is set to hold talks with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, as well as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The last time that the Russian foreign minister met with Pandor was in September of last year, at the UN General Assembly (UNGA).
