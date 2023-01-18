https://sputniknews.com/20230118/lavrov-holds-press-conference-on-results-of-russian-foreign-policy-in-2022-1106445640.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Results of Russian Foreign Policy in 2022

08:05 GMT 18.01.2023
It is expected that Russian FM will touch the topics of special military operation in Ukraine, deglobalization, anti-Russian sanctions and Russia`s turn to the East – politically and economically.
2023-01-18T08:05+0000
2023-01-18T08:05+0000
2023-01-18T08:06+0000
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference to discuss the results of Russian diplomacy in 2022.Experts stress that the year was uneasy for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs amidst deteriorating relations with the West, which has been pumping Kiev with weapons and turning a blind eye to Ukraine's numerous war crimes against the citizens of Donetsk and Lugansk.When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, the US, Britain, and the European Union boosted military aid to Kiev and imposed numerous sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, non-Western countries took a more reserved stance, standing against attempts to isolate Russia.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
08:05 GMT 18.01.2023 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 18.01.2023)
It is expected that the Russia's top diplomat will touch upon a wide range of international issues, such as the special military operation in Ukraine, deglobalization, anti-Russian sanctions and Moscow's turn to the East amid growing trade with Asian countries.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference to discuss the results of Russian diplomacy in 2022.
Experts stress that the year was uneasy for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs amidst deteriorating relations with the West, which has been pumping Kiev with weapons and turning a blind eye to Ukraine's numerous war crimes against the citizens of Donetsk and Lugansk.
When Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, the US, Britain, and the European Union boosted military aid to Kiev and imposed numerous sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, non-Western countries took a more reserved stance, standing against attempts to isolate Russia.
