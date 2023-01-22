https://sputniknews.com/20230122/shooting-in-california-leaves-10-dead-10-injured-sheriffs-department-1106580558.html

Shooting in California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured: Sheriff's Department

Shooting in California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured: Sheriff's Department

At least 10 people have been killed and another 10 injured in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park in the US state of California

"The Monterey Park Police Fire Department responded to the scene, treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene. There were at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," Meyer said in a statement aired by US media. Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at a local dance studio at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival is held each year. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the official added. Meanwhile, Chief Scott Wiese of Monterrey Park Police Department told reporters that the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival had been canceled "out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims."

