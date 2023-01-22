https://sputniknews.com/20230122/shooting-in-california-leaves-10-dead-10-injured-sheriffs-department-1106580558.html
Shooting in California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured: Sheriff's Department
Shooting in California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured: Sheriff's Department
At least 10 people have been killed and another 10 injured in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park in the US state of California
2023-01-22T13:26+0000
2023-01-22T13:26+0000
2023-01-22T13:26+0000
americas
us
shooting
mass shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106617/61/1066176131_0:331:3075:2060_1920x0_80_0_0_062c52dd3b0cc49f29d5031778de75c4.jpg
"The Monterey Park Police Fire Department responded to the scene, treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene. There were at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," Meyer said in a statement aired by US media. Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at a local dance studio at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival is held each year. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the official added. Meanwhile, Chief Scott Wiese of Monterrey Park Police Department told reporters that the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival had been canceled "out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims."
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/one-person-killed-9-injured-in-shooting-in-us-state-of-alabama-on-new-year-eve-1105976858.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106617/61/1066176131_0:0:2923:2192_1920x0_80_0_0_2dbfa2e2f8651fccb991463ab6a1fc9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
shooting in california, mass shooting, monterey park lunar new year festival
shooting in california, mass shooting, monterey park lunar new year festival
Shooting in California Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Injured: Sheriff's Department
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 10 people have been killed and another 10 injured in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park in the US state of California, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday.
"The Monterey Park Police Fire Department responded to the scene, treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene. There were at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical," Meyer said in a statement aired by US media.
Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire
at a local dance studio at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival is held each year.
The suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the official added.
Meanwhile, Chief Scott Wiese of Monterrey Park Police Department told reporters that the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival had been canceled "out of an abundance of caution and reverence for the victims."